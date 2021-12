Both single- and dual-motor configurations will be available. It will be built at Volvo's plant in South Carolina and go on sale late next year. Polestar, Volvo's electric-vehicle subbrand, will soon have additional EV offerings to join the 2 that's on sale now, as it's aiming to introduce a new model each year. The Polestar 3 will be the next to arrive, and the Swedish automaker has just shared the first photo of the new luxury electric crossover that will compete with the BMW iX and Jaguar I-Pace.

