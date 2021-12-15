A Surge on Top of a Surge

Harvard reported Tuesday, December 14, that the COVID-19 case count on campus in the prior week—178 positive tests—was more than triple the average weekly case count throughout the fall semester: this in a community of students and employees with a 97 percent vaccination rate. In a letter...
In a week in which the U.S. reached another grim COVID milestone—800,000 lives lost to the virus—public health officials are bracing themselves for the pandemic’s next phase. While new COVID cases, hospitalizations, and deaths are all on the rise nationally, largely owing to the long dominant Delta strain, cases attributed to the even more transmissible Omicron virus have risen sharply in the past week, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and seem likely to complicate the overall picture.
Yale University is moving forward with in-person exams despite the fast-spreading Omicron variant being detected on campus and as fellow Ivy Leaguer Harvard University experiences a COVID spike of its own with 55 students and staff testing positive. There's no indication the latest iteration of the virus is spreading rapidly...
CAMBRIDGE (CBS) — Harvard University will move to remote learning for the first three weeks in January. The school said this was “prompted by the rapid rise in COVID-19 cases locally and across the country, as well as the growing presence of the highly transmissible Omicron variant.”
Faculty, staff, and researchers should work remotely if possible.
Only students who are authorized should return to campus. Individual schools will update students on their arrangements. Some programs, like essential in-person laboratory and patient-centered work, will continue as normal.
Online library services and some library services will be available.
Harvard said the university has already confirmed that the omicron variant is present in the campus community.
“We are planning a return to more robust on-campus activities later in January, public health conditions permitting. We will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates on these plans as soon as we are able,” the school said.
Harvard experts warn of a "surge upon a surge" in COVID-19 infections in the coming weeks, as cases involving the Omicron variant pile onto the nationwide illness and death the Delta strain has left in its wake in recent months. "It comes at such a bad time in terms of...
With a little over a week until the Christmas holiday comes into full swing, the new omicron COVID-19 variant is continuing its march across America. But while omicron is getting all the headlines due to its rapid spread overseas and a dearth of hard information about it, the primary COVID-19 variant of concern to America remains the delta variant.
A surge of COVID-19 fueled by holiday gatherings and indoor events has yet to abate, even as Christmas approaches, Chicago’s top doctor said Tuesday. Even as the omicron variant of COVID-19 has yet to become the dominant variant in the United States, cases of the delta variant are still spreading fast, according to Dr. Allison Arwady, the commissioner of the Chicago Department of Public Health.
U.S. health officials are urging Americans to get vaccinated and boosted as COVID cases surge, fueled by the delta and omicron variants. Part of the concern is that studies show that immunity is waning among people who had one to two vaccine doses. That is why a booster shot is critical, health officials say.
The 'acute phase' of the Covid-19 pandemic will end in 2022, billionaire Bill Gates has predicted. "It might be foolish to make another prediction, but I think the acute phase of the pandemic will come to a close sometime in 2022." Pharmaceutical companies have historically had trouble selling the flu...
A chewing gum laced with a plant-grown protein serves as a "trap" for the SARS-CoV-2 virus, reducing viral load in saliva and potentially tamping down transmission, finds a new study. The researchers exposed saliva samples from COVID-19 patients to the ACE2 gum and found that levels of viral RNA fell...
A man who tested positive for the Omicron coronavirus variant says 15 of his friends are also sick. The man and a group of 30 people attended an anime convention in New York City last month. It's unclear if his friends also have the Omicron variant, but health officials are...
In just a matter of weeks, cases of the omicron COVID-19 variant have been detected in countries around the world – including the U.S. – forcing health leaders to take action. Much remains unknown about the new variant, but nations like the U.S. have acted quickly to respond, implementing controversial...
The Covid-19 positivity rate in New York City has doubled in three days as the Omicron variant of the virus has been detected in 38 US states. A spokesperson for New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio has said that the Omicron variant evading immunity could be a reason behind the percentage of New Yorkers testing positive for Covid-19 doubling in just three days this week, according to NBC New York. “We have seen a very substantial increase in cases in the last few days,” Mr de Blasio said during a press briefing on Thursday. “It is clear that...
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has issued a new prediction about the omicron variant of the coronavirus, saying it could cause a wave of cases in January 2022. Per The Washington Post, the CDC said the omicron variant is already spreading quickly throughout the United States. Cases related...
The U.S. is facing an imminent COVID-19 "viral blizzard," infectious disease expert Michael Osterholm told CNN Thursday. What they're saying: "In the next three to eight weeks, we're going to see millions of Americans are going to be infected with this virus, and that will be overlaid on top of Delta," said Osterholm, the director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota.
Even as the threat posed by the omicron variant of COVID-19 has yet to materialize in Chicago, the city is enduring a “very significant” surge of COVID-19 fueled by holiday gatherings and indoor events, Chicago’s top doctor said Tuesday. Though the omicron variant of COVID-19 has yet to be discovered...
Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian says there are early signs that omicron is more contagious and there is still a lot to learn in terms of severity. Michigan continues to see high COVID-19 case rates as hospitalizations reached a new high Wednesday, eclipsing the previous record for the fifth straight time that the state has reported data. Hospitals are being overwhelmed with the number of patients with nearly 4,700 patients statewide. A U.S. military medical team was deployed to Grand Rapids, Saginaw and Dearborn to relieve health care workers who are dealing with the latest surge of COVID-19 in the state.
FT. WAYNE, Ind.–Each week more Indiana counties are ending up in the red on the state’s COVID dashboard, meaning more people are getting infected. Dr. Scott Stienecker, Medical Director for Infection Prevention, Epidemiology and Stewardship in ft. Wayne explains that Indiana is having another surge in covid cases.
Since Americans came together to mark the end of another tough year, several closed ones will be remarkably missed during holiday celebrations, an obvious alarm of the awful facts of the Covid-19 pandemic. 800,000 Americans Lost to the Coronavirus So Far. According to newly updated data from Johns Hopkins University,...
