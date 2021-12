Your browser does not support the audio element. At first, it was just going to be about housing. Then, Oregon lawmakers decided to add some other urgent items to the second special session of 2021. The deal lawmakers reached before the start of the session included $25 million for the state to beef up its policing of illegal cannabis grow operations and $18 million to support the state’s network of resettlement agencies, which are preparing for the arrival of 1,200 Afghan refugees over the next year. We hear from Josephine County Sheriff Dave Daniel and Matthew Westerbeck, director of refugee services for Catholic Charities of Oregon.

OREGON STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO