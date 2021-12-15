Healthy Holiday Feet

Registered dietician Liz Shaw says even as a dietician I am always struggling with what should I bring that is healthy, filling and is going to make me satisfied until my next meal. She says you want to focus on three big nutrients, fiber, proteins and healthy fats and I have what you want to throw in your purse today. She says Wonderful pistachios has perfect portion packs that you can toss in with one of the Pomegranate arils which are fresh pomegranate seeds. Liz tells us that they pack 5 grams of filling fiber, so pare the pomegranate arils with the pistachios which is a good source of plant based protein and fiber you have this dynamic duo that is going to keep you satiated and filled well into your next meal.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 9 DAYS AGO