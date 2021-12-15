ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Healthy Holiday Feet

wspa.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article“The following is sponsored content from Bon Secours”. Tis the season and we’re all running around...

www.wspa.com

ourquadcities.com

UnityPoint Health – Trinity promotes healthy drinking for holidays

A nutritionist at UnityPoint Health – Trinity is promoting healthy drinking for the holidays with new mocktail recipes. Dr. Teresa Pangan made a few different mocktails, a strawberry sparkling drink and a pumpkin spice latte. Pangan said she wants to give people alternatives to alcohol; the American Cancer Society reported 75,000 new cases last year linked to it. She said her mocktails keep things fun, without the alcohol.
RECIPES
positivelyosceola.com

Orlando Health: Fun and (Secretly) Healthy Holiday Gifts for Kids

When selecting a child’s gift for the holidays this year, think of educational toys that stimulate learning, inspire imagination, or encourage the use of fine and gross motor skills. The trick to choosing the perfect present for your tot or teen is finding something age-appropriate that sparks their interest while...
ORLANDO, FL
WTNH.com

Hartford HealthCare resource coordinator shares healthy holiday tips for seniors

(WTNH) — The holiday season is a time for families to gather and celebrate with one another. However, for some seniors, the holidays can be a difficult time. Here to talk more about healthy holiday tips for seniors and what families should be aware of this holiday season is Amina Weiland, a resource coordinator with the Center for Healthy Aging at Hartford HealthCare.
HARTFORD, CT
WKBW-TV

Simple swaps – Snack healthy this holiday season

Registered dietician Liz Shaw says even as a dietician I am always struggling with what should I bring that is healthy, filling and is going to make me satisfied until my next meal. She says you want to focus on three big nutrients, fiber, proteins and healthy fats and I have what you want to throw in your purse today. She says Wonderful pistachios has perfect portion packs that you can toss in with one of the Pomegranate arils which are fresh pomegranate seeds. Liz tells us that they pack 5 grams of filling fiber, so pare the pomegranate arils with the pistachios which is a good source of plant based protein and fiber you have this dynamic duo that is going to keep you satiated and filled well into your next meal.
FOOD & DRINKS
wspa.com

Snacking Ideas For The Holidays

It’s the holiday season and that means people might be stopping by to say hello. If they do, you might want to have some snacks to serve them. To give us a few simple and savory snacking ideas this holiday season, we turn to “food stylist” Christen Clinkscales of Christen Eats.
FOOD & DRINKS
WKBW-TV

Fitness Friday – Healthy cookies for the holidays

Robbie Raugh, fitness and wellness expert is making healthy holiday cookies. Today’s recipe is for shortbread almond flour cookies. Robbie says they are gluten free because they are made with almond flour as a substitute for the grain. For more information and this recipe go to Robbieraugh.com.
FITNESS
wspa.com

Holiday Weather Week: Keeping outdoor rinks running

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Outdoor ice rinks continue to grow in popularity as a familiar sign of the holiday season. That’s because these outdoor rinks aren’t just limited to colder climates and below-freezing conditions. In the Carolinas, thousands of skaters can enjoy real ice in the sun. So how is that possible?
GREENVILLE, SC
Bakersfield Now

Healthy holiday treat ideas with nutritionist Jennifer Woodward

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Holiday treats are great for making memories and sharing smiles. If you're trying to stay healthy this holiday season, there are ways to indulge without the cost of your health. Licensed nutritionist and health coach Jennifer Woodward shared some tips for healthy holiday eating. Her...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
wspa.com

Holiday Shopping Guide

“The following is sponsored content from A-1 BROADCAST”. A new survey from Intuit QuickBooks suggests nine out of ten shoppers will support small businesses this holiday shopping season. Joining us today is the founder of Viva Fashion and lifestyle expert Carmen Ordonez, who is teaming up with QuickBooks to share information from the new QuickBooks commerce small business shopping report on consumer shopping trends.
SMALL BUSINESS
YourErie

U.E. Local 506 hosts annual toy drive in time for the holiday season

Wabtec’s main union, U.E. 506, had their annual toy drive on Friday. One aspect that the union is founded on is giving back to the community. This year, U.E. 506 connected with the other unions to make that happen. The union donated three tables full of toys containing about 1,000 toys each. U.E. 506 went […]
CHARITIES
Hello Magazine

Kelly Ripa looks sensational in stylish gym outfit during pre-holiday workout

Kelly Ripa is always on the go but she always makes time to workout after a busy day – and the results speak for themselves. The Live with Kelly and Ryan star took to Instagram this week to share a behind-the-scenes photo of herself with her personal trainer after a training session – and she looked incredible!
FITNESS
wspa.com

Cyber Safety Solutions For Holiday Online Shopping

“The following is sponsored content from NortonLifeLock”. As many of us engage in more and more online shopping, the line between the digital world and the real world can become blurry. Here’s a guide to online peace of mind just in time for this holiday season’s shopping craze.
INTERNET

