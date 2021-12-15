Native Americans wield influence in New Mexico redistricting

1 of 4

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Leading Democratic legislators introduced a revised state Senate redistricting plan Wednesday that would preserve recommendations from Native American communities, amid an extended stalemate in drawing new political boundaries.

Bill sponsor Linda Lopez, a Democrat from Albuquerque, said the new redistricting proposal adopts essential recommendations from Native American leaders intended to shore up Indigenous voting blocs within five districts in the northwest of the state.

Republican lawmakers immediately rebuffed the plan. The proposed political map would leave Republican state Sen. Joshua Sanchez of Bosque outside the boundaries of his current district, potentially to compete in a neighboring district against GOP Senate minority leader Greg Baca of Belen.

“This map is a travesty to our state,” Republican Sen. Craig Brandt of Rio Rancho said. “Promises were made and promises have been broken.”

Procedural maneuvers scuttled the Senate floor debate without a vote, with deliberations scheduled to resume Thursday.

The latest redistricting proposal for the Democrat-led state Senate follows several days of private negotiations that brought together lawmakers and leaders from many of the state’s 23 federally recognized tribal communities.

Lopez said her new bill avoids some pairings of incumbents in southeastern New Mexico that have rankled legislators.

The revisions drew praise from Sen. Shannon Pinto, a tribal member of the Navajo Nation from Tohatchi, and Sen. Bennie Shendo, a tribal member and resident of Jemez Pueblo. An array of Native American tribal leaders and advocates watched the proceedings from the public gallery.

Tribal leaders are seeking to bolster Native American influence in the political process amid dissatisfaction with public education, access to basic household infrastructure and economic opportunities.

Lawmakers are in a special session to redraw congressional and legislative districts based on new census data.