Behind Viral Videos

Why Hasan Piker Thinks He Was Banned On Twitch

By Jessica Reyes
 2 days ago
Hasan "HasanAbi" Piker received a Twitch ban on Monday after a broadcast in which he and his mods repeatedly used the word "cracker," a derogatory term often used against white people. Twitch hasn't explicitly commented on why he was banned, but Piker stated that he believes the suspension occurred because Twitch...

#Dexerto
Why TimTheTatman And Ludwig Fans Are Furious With Twitch

Twitch has had a rough year, and the shady side of the company keeps coming out in full force. With a bunch of streamers saying sayonara to the platform — like Ludwig, TimTheTatman, and DrLupo – YouTube Gaming has never looked better. As if people weren't already annoyed with Twitch, the streaming service decided to cut out some of its biggest talent from its 2021 recaps: the people who left Twitch.
VIDEO GAMES
Twitch Star Hasan Banned For Alleged Racist Slur Live On Stream

Hasan "hasanabi" Piker, one of the more conversational streamers on Twitch, has been banned from the website for the use of the word "cracker" while chatting to his followers. Last week, Twitch banned two of Piker's mods for saying "cracker" in the chat and the streamer was displeased, to say the least. "A person calling you a cracker is powerless," said Piker. "They are doing it as someone who has been historically oppressed blowing off steam. You can say that is infantilizing or whatever the f*ck, but that is true. It's reality." The word "cracker" comes from the sound of the whip used by white slave masters on black slaves in the United States and other countries responsible for the slave trade in 18th century, and nowadays, it is said pejoratively against white people. In his statement, Piker is arguing that calling a white person a "cracker" is not as serious as other insults because the word has been reclaimed from its history and doesn't suggest any sort of degradation on the part of the white person.
IMMIGRATION
The Real Reason Ludwig Left Twitch For YouTube

Two of the biggest names in streaming have been going at it for months now, with streamers like TimTheTatman and DrLupo leaving Twitch to start streaming exclusively on YouTube. Of course, there were already plenty of popular and dedicated YouTube streamers, like Valkyrae and Dr Disrespect, but more and more people are jumping the Twitch ship in favor of the Google-owned content platform. Adding to that list is Ludwig Ahgren, one of Twitch's biggest stars.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Entertainment
TV & Videos
Twitch
Twitter
Behind Viral Videos
Pokimane Explains Why She's Stayed On Twitch

As YouTube snatches more streamers from the monolith that is Twitch — with some of the most recent examples being Ludwig and TimTheTatman — some other popular Twitch streamers are being asked if they would make the same jump. Pokimane is among the streamers facing that question, and during a Nov. 30 stream, she revealed just why she would always pick Twitch.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
The Real Reason Ludwig Bet Dr Disrespect $1 Million

A battle between two iconic streamers has been set, and the prize to take home is $1 million. Only...that's not really the case. As later clarified by YouTuber and challenge-issuer Ludwig, the $1 million wager on the line was an exaggeration, but his desire to squash his ongoing beef with YouTube juggernaut Dr. Disrespect is legit. After leaving Twitch for YouTube and growing increasingly tired of the constant roasting at the hands of Dr. Disrespect, Ludwig challenged his colleague to a 1v1 over Twitter. Ludwig aimed to settle their feud once and for all, determining who's the better player between himself and Dr. Disrespect.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Ludwig Has Already Been Banned From YouTube

Ludwig Ahgren has broken Twitch records in the last year, amassing an intense following online. That being said, he's no stranger to bans or controversy. The streamer has been banned from Instagram in the past, and when he was banned from YouTube earlier in 2021, the hashtag #freeludwig became popular on Twitter. Now, Ludwig has been banned from YouTube once again, just days after moving his streaming operation to the platform in an exclusive contract deal.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Ibai freaks out over possible Twitch ban for watching viral TikTok

Popular Twitch streamer Ibai Llanos Garatea nearly had a panic attack after watching a shocking viral TikTok video. Ibai is one of Twitch’s most popular Spanish streamers, but his career on the platform hasn’t been without some controversy. The Spanish streaming icon has been banned four times already for numerous...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
PewDiePie Slams YouTube's 'Backwards' Copyright Rules

It seems as though nobody can catch a break when it comes to YouTube's copyright rules lately. First, a few seconds of copyrighted music got Ludwig banned from YouTube within the first few days of his exclusive streaming contract. The start of Ludwig's YouTube career continued to go poorly, as he got hit with yet another copyright strike shortly after. Even more recently, a YouTuber Totally Not Mark saw 150 of his videos hit with copyright strikes from Toei Entertainment over reviews of manga and anime (via Kotaku), leading him to post a video railing against YouTube and Toei. And now, PewDiePie is voicing his own issues with YouTube's wildly inconsistent copyright policies, which he has called "backwards."
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
I'm Black But Look White. Here Are The Horrible Things White People Feel Safe Telling Me.

I was outside my house gardening a few weekends ago when a neighbor, whom I had known for almost 30 years, stopped by so I could pet his large, fluffy dogs. I took my gloves off, squatted down to give the dogs a really good scratching around their ears and felt the sun on my back. What could be better? And then my neighbor said: “Why do you have a ‘Black Lives Matter’ sign on your front lawn when all those people do is kill each other?”
SOCIETY
Indy100

YouTuber Apetor tragically dies just five days after telling everyone he wasn’t dead

A YouTuber has tragically died just five days after posting a video telling his followers he was not dead.Tor Eckhoff – better known as Apetor – was a 57-year-old YouTuber who lived in Sandefjord, Norway and was best known for his weird and wonderful travel videos, live streams and love for Norwegian vodka.Eckhoff reportedly died on Saturday after falling into an icy water while filming a video the previous day, according to a local news outlet.They reported that he was taken to a hospital via an air ambulance, but sadly could not be saved.Eckhoff had over 1.2 million subscribers on...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
