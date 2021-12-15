Why Hasan Piker Thinks He Was Banned On Twitch

Hasan "hasanabi" Piker, one of the more conversational streamers on Twitch, has been banned from the website for the use of the word "cracker" while chatting to his followers. Last week, Twitch banned two of Piker's mods for saying "cracker" in the chat and the streamer was displeased, to say the least. "A person calling you a cracker is powerless," said Piker. "They are doing it as someone who has been historically oppressed blowing off steam. You can say that is infantilizing or whatever the f*ck, but that is true. It's reality." The word "cracker" comes from the sound of the whip used by white slave masters on black slaves in the United States and other countries responsible for the slave trade in 18th century, and nowadays, it is said pejoratively against white people. In his statement, Piker is arguing that calling a white person a "cracker" is not as serious as other insults because the word has been reclaimed from its history and doesn't suggest any sort of degradation on the part of the white person.

