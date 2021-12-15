Wind advisory closes Meridian Township skating rink until Friday

MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) — A high wind advisory is set to take place in Meridian Township today beginning at 7 p.m. and go until tomorrow at 4 p.m.

The announcement was made via the Meridian Township Facebook page.

As a result of the winds, the Okemos-based Artificial Skating Rink will be closed beginning at 2 p.m. today and will reopen on Friday morning.

