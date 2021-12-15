Wind advisory closes Meridian Township skating rink until Friday
MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) — A high wind advisory is set to take place in Meridian Township today beginning at 7 p.m. and go until tomorrow at 4 p.m.
The announcement was made via the Meridian Township Facebook page.
As a result of the winds, the Okemos-based Artificial Skating Rink will be closed beginning at 2 p.m. today and will reopen on Friday morning.Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.
Comments / 0