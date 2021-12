LINCOLN, Neb. - The National Weather Service crew in Hastings surveyed several tornado tracks across a six county area of south central Nebraska this week. So far, seven tornadoes have been confirmed. Five of the tornadoes were rated EF-1 and two tornadoes EF-0. Meanwhile the NWS Omaha office confirmed 7 Wednesday tornadoes, 5 in Nebraska and 2 in Iowa. Four of the tornadoes were rated EF-2 and three tornadoes EF-1.

NEBRASKA STATE ・ 17 HOURS AGO