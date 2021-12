A bar in Kansas City has put Patrick Mahomes’ brother, Jackson Mahomes, on blast after he claimed he got bad service during his time there. The brother of the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback recently shared a TikTok regarding his experience at cocktail bar SoT. Per TMZ, in the since-deleted video, he said he got bad service, and asked his followers if they had any similar experiences. In an Instagram post that has also since been removed, SoT heavily criticized Jackson’s behavior during his visit to the bar and called out the audacity of his video.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO