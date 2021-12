Who taught you to cook? Plenty of us have learned—and not too shabbily—from pages, stages, and screens, but I'll always be envious of people who had another set of hands guiding them along the way. If the dough feels this way, it's ready. The sauce is just about ready to come together when it makes this sound, or drips from the spoon just so. My secret ingredient that I'll never ever write down is this, and don't you dare tell a soul—this is my gift to you.

