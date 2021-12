A song by hip-hop artist Logic, “1-800-273-8255,” is being credited for saving hundreds of lives by a new study published in The BMJ, a medical journal. The study, which looked at suicide data and calls to the U.S. National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, found performances of the song, whose title is the number to the lifeline, led to an increase in calls to the hotline and a decrease in suicides.

