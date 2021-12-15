NBA Rumors: Danny Ainge To Become Jazz CEO, Alternate Governor

Danny Ainge got to be the president of the Boston Celtics for many years, and at the end of his tenure, it was becoming clear that the team needed to go in a different direction. In the offseason, Ainge stepped down and gave the position to Brad Stevens. From there, Brad Stevens hired Ime Udoka as head coach, and now, the Celtics are much better off, even if they have gotten off to a slow start this season.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO