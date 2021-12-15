ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

NBA Rumors: Danny Ainge To Become Jazz CEO, Alternate Governor

By Lauren Campbell
NESN
NESN
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Danny Ainge couldn’t stay away from basketball too long. According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the Utah Jazz are bringing Ainge aboard to serve as the CEO and alternate...

nesn.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To The Danny Ainge News

On June 2, 2021, Danny Ainge stunned the NBA world by retiring as head of basketball operations for the Boston Celtics. Today, he stunned everyone again by returning to the NBA with the Utah Jazz. The Jazz announced that Ainge is joining the team as CEO and alternate governor. Per...
NBA
ClutchPoints

Danny Ainge reveals true feelings about Celtics

Former Boston Celtics president of basketball operations Danny Ainge has opened up about his time with the C’s. After stepping down from being a Celtics front office high-up, Danny Ainge has officially joined the Utah Jazz to become the team’s alternate governor and CEO on Wednesday. Ainge spent...
NBA
ClutchPoints

Dwyane Wade reacts to Danny Ainge joining Jazz

Danny Ainge is joining the Utah Jazz front office just a few months after “retiring” from his role with the Boston Celtics. While it’s shocking for some, NBA legend Dwyane Wade couldn’t be more hyped up about it. Wade, who is a minority owner of the...
NBA
NESN

Danny Ainge Was ‘Pushed Significantly’ To Consider Taking Jazz Job

Many anticipated Danny Ainge would be back in the NBA (in at least some capacity) as soon as news broke that he was stepping down as president of basketball operations for the Boston Celtics. And though Ainge himself never ruled out the possibility, it appears he didn’t expect it to...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brad Stevens
Person
Adrian Wojnarowski
Person
Danny Ainge
NESN

How Golf, Tiger Woods Helped Utah Jazz Win Over Danny Ainge

New Utah Jazz owner Ryan Smith probably had Danny Ainge in the palm of his hands. In order to pitch the former Boston Celtics president of basketball operations to join the club as the Jazz’s alternate governor and CEO, Smith invited Ainge along to the Bahamas for Tiger Woods’ Hero World Challenge. The duo weren’t just spectators, though. Smith was carrying PGA Tour pro Tony Finau’s bag for the golf tournament.
NBA
clnsmedia.com

Was Danny Ainge Fired by the Boston Celtics?

Celtics’ former President of Basketball Operations Danny Ainge was hired by the Utah Jazz as alternate governor and CEO on Wednesday raising a lot of questions from the Boston media. Was Ainge fired? If not, why did he leave Boston for another executive job after “retiring”?. Ainge...
NBA
ClutchPoints

3 trades Jazz must make with Danny Ainge now leading front office

With Danny Ainge’s return to an NBA front office now official, this could mean that there are some big changes in store for the Jazz ahead of this year’s NBA trade deadline. Given Ainge’s previous successes during his time as the Boston Celtics general manager, there’s no doubt that he’ll be able to repeat this success in Utah. especially considering that the Jazz have been a team that’s failed to advance past the Western Conference Semis over the past few seasons.
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

Danny Ainge hired to oversee basketball operations with Jazz

Danny Ainge has landed another front office job with an NBA team, and it is hardly a surprise where he ended up. Ainge has been hired by the Utah Jazz to oversee basketball operations, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports. Justin Zanik will remain with the team as general manager for the time being. Ainge’s official title with the Jazz will be “Alternate Governor and CEO.”
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Espn#The Utah Jazz#The Boston Celtics#Nba Sports Boston
ABC4

Former BYU star Danny Ainge officially hired in front-office role by Utah Jazz

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A move that has been speculated for months finally became official for the Utah Jazz. Former BYU star Danny Ainge has taken an important role with the team as an alternate governor and CEO of the state’s NBA franchise, with a focus on the team’s basketball operations, a report by […]
NBA
NESN

It’s Now More Fair Than Ever To Think Danny Ainge Was Fired By Celtics

Danny Ainge was fired by the Boston Celtics. That sort of speculation ran rampant this summer when Ainge, according to both he and the organization, decided to step down from his role as the Celtics president of basketball operations. “It was my decision,” Ainge said after resigning in June. Brad Stevens took over for Ainge in the front office with now head coach Ime Udoka replacing Stevens on the sideline.
NBA
NESN

Danny Ainge’s Ex-Celtics Assistant Has Perfect Reaction To Jazz Move

It’s safe to say the Boston Celtics wish Danny Ainge well, but not too well, in his new role. Celtics assistant general manager and team counsel Mike Zarren hilariously congratulated Ainge on his new job with the Utah Jazz on Wednesday. Zarren, who worked under Ainge in a variety of roles for 13-plus years, used Twitter to share a message, on which Celtics fans everywhere likely will co-sign.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Utah Jazz
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
The Associated Press

Former Celtics boss Danny Ainge joins Utah Jazz as CEO

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Danny Ainge, who helped the Boston Celtics win two NBA titles as a player and another as a team executive, is the new CEO of the Utah Jazz. Ainge stepped into his new role Wednesday. He was also named an alternate governor for the Jazz on the NBA’s Board of Governors.
NBA
NESN

Why Danny Ainge Believes He’s ‘Natural And Perfect Fit’ With Jazz

Danny Ainge predicts he’ll take to his new professional home like a fish to water. The veteran NBA executive believes he’s a “natural and perfect” fit with the Utah Jazz, whom he joined Wednesday as their CEO and alternate governor. Ainge’s ties to Utah date back 44-plus years, as he played at Brigham Young University between 1977 and 1981and returned to the area earlier this year after leaving his post as Boston Celtics president of basketball operations.
BASKETBALL
hotnewhiphop.com

Danny Ainge Returns To Basketball Thanks To New Role With The Jazz

Danny Ainge got to be the president of the Boston Celtics for many years, and at the end of his tenure, it was becoming clear that the team needed to go in a different direction. In the offseason, Ainge stepped down and gave the position to Brad Stevens. From there, Brad Stevens hired Ime Udoka as head coach, and now, the Celtics are much better off, even if they have gotten off to a slow start this season.
NBA
defector.com

Danny Ainge To Almost Make Lots Of Trades For The Utah Jazz

Former Boston Celtics executive Danny Ainge, a shrewd team-builder who always knew exactly which move to make in order to maximize his team’s performance, and who, most importantly, was always right on the cusp of making said move, has found himself a new gig. I look forward to next...
NBA
Boston Globe

A rejuvenated Danny Ainge discovers a new groove as CEO of the Utah Jazz

New Utah Jazz CEO Danny Ainge made it clear he needed a break from running the Boston Celtics. Eighteen years in Boston was long enough and there was a need for a respite. Soon enough, a rested Ainge admitted Wednesday, he desired to return to basketball and he accepted a position with the Jazz, returning to an NBA front office in the state where he was a college basketball star.
NBA
bostonnews.net

Danny Ainge joining Jazz as CEO, expected to keep GM, coach

The Utah Jazz hired Danny Ainge as alternate governor and CEO on Wednesday. "I have known and respected Ryan and Ashley Smith for many years," Ainge said in a statement. "What they are doing here in Utah is amazing and I am excited to be a part of their vision for the Jazz and Smith Entertainment Group as a whole."
NBA
NESN

NESN

Boston, MA
22K+
Followers
30K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston Red Sox, Boston Bruins, New England Patriots and more from your home for New England sports.

 https://nesn.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy