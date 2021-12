A bad first half turned frightening for the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. There’s 1:16 remaining in the second quarter. The score is 10-6, in favor of the San Francisco 49ers. Cincinnati’s offense was not getting it done, failing to capitalize on opportunities their defense was giving them, and Darius Phillips had muffed a first quarter punt that resulted in a field goal for the visitors. Phillips was about to muff a second punt here shortly, but not before a crucial third-and-15 play.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO