ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Fed raises inflation projections for fourth time this year

By Zachary Halaschak
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 2 days ago

F ederal Reserve officials projected Wednesday that inflation will run at 5.3% this year, a significant increase from their last such projection.

Inflation projections are a moving target for the Fed, which predicted in March that prices would rise just 2.4% in 2021. Each time the central bank has updated its forecasts this year, that number has crept higher.

Members of the Fed's Federal Open Markets Committee said in projections released Wednesday that inflation will drop back down to 2.6% next year, 2.3% in 2023, 2.1% in 2024, and settle at about 2% in the long run. The central bank also projected that it would end up hiking interest rates three times next year.

Projections for the country’s gross domestic product were also released on Wednesday. Fed members revised down their GDP predictions from 5.9% in 2021 to 5.5% and changed their growth forecast from 3.8% to 4% for next year.

BOSTON FED HASN’T ANSWERED GOP REQUEST ON ‘WOKE’ INITIATIVES AFTER SIX MONTHS

"Progress on vaccinations and an easing of supply constraints are expected to support continued gains in economic activity and employment as well as a reduction in inflation," Fed officials said in a statement.

The new numbers were highly anticipated given inflation readings from sources such as the Bureau of Labor Statistics, which found that consumer prices increased 6.8% for the year ending November — the fastest clip in 39 years. The consumer price index is a different index than the inflation metric preferred by the Fed, which is the personal consumption expenditure price index.

Inflation has exceeded the bounds of most economists’ predictions. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell recently told Congress that he thinks it is the appropriate time to stop referring to the higher prices as merely “transitory."

A recent poll found that U.S. consumers are worried about inflation and are feeling its sting . A Wall Street Journal poll released this month found that 28% of voters believe higher prices are causing “major” financial strain and another 28% believe it is causing minor strain. An additional 32% said that while inflation isn’t a problem for them right now, it will become one if prices keep rising.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

Economists are divided about what is largely driving the higher costs, although it’s likely a combination of the Fed keeping interest rates near zero, trillions in federal stimulus spending, pent-up demand, and issues with supply stemming from labor shortages and supply chain disruptions.

Washington Examiner Videos

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerome Powell
Financial Times

Fed official says first interest rate rise could come as soon as March

The Federal Reserve could raise interest rates as early as March in the face of “alarmingly high inflation”, according to a senior US central bank official. Christopher Waller, a Fed governor, on Friday endorsed the central bank’s decision this week to accelerate how quickly it scales back its asset purchase programme so that the stimulus ends altogether several months earlier than initially outlined in November.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation#Consumer Price Index#Interest Rates#Gross Domestic Product#Gdp#F Ederal Reserve#Boston Fed#Gop#Congress#Wall Street Journal
bigblueunbiased.com

Why Is the Federal Reserve Reducing Stimulus? What Impact Will This Have on Stimulus Check Payments?

There has been the latest news related to the Federal reserve and more details and updates are framed in the following manner. The Federal Reserve has been in the intention of confirming the level of fiscal stimulus into and reduction level guesses this has been the confirmation to reduce the level of the seamless financial position forward.
BUSINESS
Seattle Times

The Fed attacks inflation, with risks in tow

In the 1970s, we suffered through “stagflation” — a stagnant economy and high inflation. Now, for a few months at least, we experienced “boomflation” — a booming economy and high inflation. Consider: Household savings are up. The median balance of household checking accounts was...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
FXStreet.com

Fed's Daly: Expects above-trend GDP growth next year and for inflation to moderate

Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco President Mary Daly said on Friday that she expects above-trend GDP growth in 2022 and for inflation to moderate, according to Reuters citing Daly's comments in a WSJ interview. Additional Takeaways:. “Expects unemployment rate to fall below 4% next year.”. “Is bullish on the...
BUSINESS
AFP

Fed official sees first US rate hike in spring 2022

With inflation expected to remain high for some time, the US central bank is likely to raise interest rates soon after it ends its bond-buying program in March, a Federal Reserve board member said Friday. The Fed earlier this week announced it will accelerate the end to its stimulus program after inflation last month saw its biggest jump in nearly four decades, with price increases on a wide array of goods hitting US consumers and businesses. Fed Governor Christopher Waller said the decision announced Wednesday gives policymakers the ability to respond quickly with an increase in the benchmark lending rate, which he expects "will be warranted shortly after our asset purchases end" in the spring. Asked to be more precise about the timing, Waller said, "We'd like to put March on the table as a possible date to start lifting (interest rates) if we need to."
BUSINESS
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
186K+
Followers
57K+
Post
104M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy