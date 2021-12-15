ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fed sees interest rate hikes in 2022

By Kate Marino
 2 days ago
The Federal Reserve announced Wednesday a plan to shorten the amount of time it's going to take to bring its emergency bond market purchases to an end — the so-called "taper." The big picture: These purchases helped stabilize the Treasury bond market at the beginning of the COVID-19...

