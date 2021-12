PINEDALE — It’s that time of year when Wyoming’s abundant big game herds are on the move, transitioning to their lower elevation winter ranges where there is less snow. This puts them in closer proximity to people and forces them to negotiate a number of obstacles such as roadways, fences and so on, that are part of human development. We can do a number of things to make the winter months less stressful and help them survive their most difficult time of year.

ANIMALS ・ 1 DAY AGO