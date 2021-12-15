Gift-giving inspiration from 3 Star Trek episodes

The Star Trek TV universe is currently going strong, and none of it would be possible without Star Trek: The Next Generation. It was a risky follow-up to what, at the time, was a low-budget ‘60s sci-fi show with a cult following and successful film franchise. The Next Generation introduced us to an all-new USS Enterprise and a diverse crew, all set against a political backdrop that paralleled the post-Cold War world. It was a different time in television. By the time Star Trek’s creator, Gene Roddenberry, launched the second TV series in the franchise, it had been nearly twenty years since the show had been on the small screen (not counting the short-lived animated series voiced by the original cast). TNG’s first season drew strong initial ratings but they dipped considerably midway through its debut year. Given today’s attention spans and fierce competition driven by the ever-multiplying streaming outlets, few shows would be given the time and space TNG needed to find its voice. By the end of the first season, however, it was one of the most popular shows on TV.

