CN2 at the Movies: Nightmare Alley

Twenty-one new members strong, the ramshackle Hollywood Foreign Press Association has emerged from the ashes of a beleaguered 2021 to present its list of the 2022 Golden Globe nominations. The nominees were unveiled at dawn out of Beverly Hills in person and via a live stream. They were presented by new HFPA president Helen Hoehne and surprise guest Snoop Dogg. See below.
Submissions were not required for award consideration this year, however, the HFPA accommodated filmmakers/studios who requested their content to be considered only for specific categories. The HFPA will recognize its winners on Sunday, January 9, 2022 in a yet-to-be-disclosed...
