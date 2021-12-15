New Santa Maria technical and agricultural school named after late high school superintendent

Former Santa Maria Joint Union High School District Superintendent Dr. Mark Richardson (Dave Alley/KEYT/SMJUHSD)

The Santa Maria Career Technical Education Center and Agricultural Farm, now named after former superintendent Dr. Mark Richardson is seen in this Nov. 21, 2021 file photo. (Dave Alley/KEYT)

Former Santa Maria Joint Union High School District Superintendent Dr. Mark Richardson (SMJUHSD)

SANTA MARIA, Calif. -- The Santa Maria Joint Union High School District (SMJUHSD) voted to name its newest high school campus the “Mark Richardson Career Technical Education Center & Agricultural Farm” during a school board meeting on Tuesday night.

The former superintendent was the driving force to create the innovative school, which serves all four high schools within the district.

Last month, the school district held an official grand opening at the 25-acre campus . Richardson, who retired in 2019, was in attendance and spoke briefly during the presentation.

However, he unexpectedly died just a few days later at the age of 59.

“On November 10, 2021, we dedicated the CTE Center and Ag Farm,’’ said School Board President Dr. Jack Garvin. "His vision had become a reality. He saw his dream come true. Tonight, we honor his memory by naming the Center the "Mark Richardson Career Technical Education Center and Agricultural Farm". His vision, leadership, and pioneering spirit, leave a legacy for future generations of students to discover for themselves through the pathways offered at the center, what could very well be their life's profession.’’

According to a SMJUHSD release, a committee to name the school was recently formed with members representing the various pathways offered at the campus, as well as the District Administration. Earlier this month, the committee overwhelmingly supported the proposal to name it after Richardson.

Richardson worked as SMJUHSD superintendent from 2012-2019. He spent more than 30 years in public education, working as a classroom teacher, administrator, high school principal and superintendent.

Prior to his time in Santa Maria, Richardson worked in the Taft Union High School District and Kern High School District.

The new school now named in his honor is located adjacent to the Santa Maria Elks Unocal Event Center, just east of Highway 101.

When fully open, it will eventually accommodate about 800 students and staff.

Currently, there are about 180 students on campus that are enrolled in construction and machine shops.

Next year, the campus will open its diesel and culinary programs, and will later add an agricultural program, as well as another subject still to be determined.

It was scheduled to open in August 2020, but was pushed back a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The first students arrived earlier this year in August.

The new school cost about $26 million and was funded primarily through two community-supported bond measures that passed in 2000 and 2016.

