Double exposure: Gov. Mike DeWine and First Lady Fran DeWine are having another coronavirus scare this week after they were exposed Monday evening to someone who later tested positive for the virus. As Pelzer reports, both the governor and first lady tested negative on Thursday morning, but they’ve postponed public events for now. Last month, the DeWines -- who are fully vaccinated --- came in contact with two staffers who got coronavirus, but neither got sick.

CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH ・ 23 HOURS AGO