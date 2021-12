The Straughn community will soon see a much larger Tiger Quick Stop after the store announced plans of expanding the building and growing the business. Ram Patel purchased the building from Chris and Amber Lewis and took over the property Sept. 27. The store reopened to the public Nov. 15. “I was told the previous owner wanted to sell it and decided to buy it. Everything has been going well, and we are staying busy. We are expanding the building and adding on to the deli,” he said.

ANDALUSIA, AL ・ 9 DAYS AGO