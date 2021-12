A Lego PS2 set that's almost the same size as the real console, complete with controller and internal components, could become a reality if it gets enough support. The Sony PlayStation 2 set was submitted to Lego Ideas in November by a community designer named RippleDrive, as spotted by ScreenRant. Since then it's gotten support votes from 732 users, which is a decent clip, but still quite a bit short of the 10,000 vote threshold which Lego uses to determine the sets it will review for potential creation. But if you have any love in your heart for Sony's black monolith of a system - which remains the world's best-selling game console more than two decades after its debut - you may want to hit that support button yourself.

