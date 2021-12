A special adoption event, "Home Fur the Holidays" is Saturday, December 18 from 8 am to 1 pm at the Fayette Regional Humane Society's downtown animal care and adoption center. Adoption fees will be reduced to only $50 for kittens and $20 for cats. All cats and kittens have been spayed or neutered, vaccinated, wormed, FeLV/FIV tested, rabies vaccinated (if age appropriate), on a monthly flea preventative, and micro-chipped.

