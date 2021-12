Editor’s Note: This article first appeared as part of the November 5 Double Coverage flipbook. Texas football will be traveling to Ames, Iowa, to play in one of the most hostile environments in all of college football. The Longhorns will get the opportunity to play in a primetime game for the first time since their home game against Rice back in September. Having suffered three-straight losses in conference matchups, Texas is likely out of the Big 12 title race. However, the Longhorns still have an opportunity to compete for a bowl game if they win out.

IOWA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO