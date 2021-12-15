ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Panthers QB Sam Darnold designated to return from IR

Between Cam Newton and P.J. Walker, the Carolina Panthers don’t seem to know what they want to do under center for the rest of the 2021 season. So, why not look for another monkey wrench?

On Wednesday, the team announced they have designated quarterback Sam Darnold to return from the injured reserve. This, of course, does not necessarily mean the fourth-year passer is ready to hit the field—as the designation just allows a three-week practice window for a potential return.

Darnold was placed on the shelf following the Week 9 loss to the New England Patriots, when he was subsequently diagnosed with a fracture in his right shoulder. He has missed the past four games a result.

The former third overall pick hadn’t exactly given the franchise nor its fans much to be excited about prior to the injury either. In his last six outings, Darnold threw for a combined 10 interceptions to just four touchdowns over five Panthers losses.

This past Monday, head coach Matt Rhule teased the possibility of Darnold suiting up before season’s end. And while Rhule did seem a tad skeptical on the idea, essentially calling him a non-factor for the time being, Darnold will have the chance to get back with four games remaining on the schedule.

