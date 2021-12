As genres go, fairy tales and their offshoots such as fables and nursery rhymes are a rich playground for creatives. With themes and characters rooted in human nature and behavior, the time-tested tales can be easily molded to be simultaneously familiar and fresh with a realism that still allows one to descend into the simplicity of "once upon a time." It's what makes the world of fairy tales a perfect fit for the world of comics, particularly with tales that seek to turn the almost child-like shine of things upside down to something grittier and darker. However, grittier and darker doesn't always mean better and unfortunately, that's the case with AfterShock Comics' Tales of Mother F. Goose.

