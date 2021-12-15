ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berea, KY

bell hooks, groundbreaking author and activist, dead at 69

By The Associated Press
AL.com
AL.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Bell hooks, the groundbreaking author, educator and activist whose explorations of how race, gender, economics and politics intertwined helped shape academic and popular debates over the past 40 years, has died. She was 69. In a statement issued through William Morrow Publishers, hooks' family announced that she died Wednesday...

Shine My Crown

Acclaimed Author, bell hooks, Has Passed Away

Acclaimed author and social activist, bell hooks, has died. The author and activist had been ill and was surrounded by friends and family when she passed, according to a press release from her niece, Ebony Motley. "The family of @bellhooks is sad to announce the passing of our sister, aunt,...
The New Yorker

The Revolutionary Writing of bell hooks

Before she became bell hooks, one of the great cultural critics and writers of the twentieth century, and before she inspired generations of readers—especially Black women—to understand their own axis-tilting power, she was Gloria Jean Watkins, daughter of Rosa Bell and Veodis Watkins. hooks, who died on Wednesday, was raised in Hopkinsville, a small, segregated town in Kentucky. Everything she would become began there. She was born in 1952 and attended segregated schools up until college; it was in the classroom that she, eager to learn, began glimpsing the liberatory possibilities of education. She loved movies, yet the ways in which the theatre made us occasionally captive to small-mindedness and stereotype compelled her to wonder if there were ways to look (and talk) back at the screen's moving images. Growing up, her father was a janitor and her mother worked as a maid for white families; their work, rife with minor indignities, brought into focus the everyday power of an impolite glare, or rolling your eyes. A new world is born out of such small gestures of resistance—of affirming your rightful space.
New Haven Register

bell hooks, the Pioneering Intersectional Scholar and Author, Dead at 69

Towering feminist, author, poet, and critic bell hooks died on Dec. 14 at her home in Berea, Kentucky, the Lexington Herald Leader reports. She was 69. Hooks' family confirmed her death in a statement, saying they "honored her request to transition at home with family and friends by her side." An exact cause of death was not revealed, but the family said hooks had been ill.
The Week

Acclaimed writer and feminist bell hooks dead at 69

Celebrated author, professor, critic, and feminist bell hooks died Wednesday at her home in Kentucky, the Lexington Herald-Leader confirms. She was 69. According to a press release from her niece Ebony Motley, hooks had been ill, and died surrounded by friends and family. Born Gloria Jean Watkins, hooks adopted her...
WHAS 11

Kentucky native, acclaimed author bell hooks dies at 69

WASHINGTON — Acclaimed author bell hooks has died at the age of 69, according to a statement from her family. She died at home Wednesday, surrounded by friends and family, her niece, Ebony Motley, said. hooks, who was born Gloria Jean Watkins, is best known for her writings about...
The Independent

bell hooks death: Celebrated author and feminist dies, aged 69

Celebrated author, feminist and activist bell hooks has died, aged 69.The author was surrounded by her close friends and family at home when she died from an illness, a press release from her niece, Ebony Motley, stated.hooks – real name Gloria Jean Watkins – published her books and scholarly articles under her chosen pen name to honour her maternal great-grandmother, whose name was Bell Blair Hooks.Watkins opted to stylise the name in lowercase letters in order to focus attention on her ideas as opposed to her identity. She once said that her choice points to the "substance of books, not...
Teen Vogue

bell hooks Remembered After Death at 69

On December 15, author, activist, and professor bell hooks (née Gloria Jean Watkins) died at age 69, leaving behind a legacy of powerful words, critical thinking, and love. "The family of Gloria Jean Watkins is deeply saddened at the passing of our beloved sister on December 15, 2021. The family honored her request to transition at home with family and friends by her side," a statement penned by hooks' family reads. The statement was shared publicly on Twitter by hooks' niece Ebony Motley. According to the New York Times, hooks' sister Gwenda Motley confirmed the cause of death was end-stage renal failure.
The Guardian

A life in quotes: bell hooks

Bell hooks, the feminist author, poet, theorist and cultural critic, has died at the age of 69 at her home in Berea, Kentucky. Her works, including Ain't I a Woman: Black Women and Feminism, All About Love, Bone Black, Feminist Theory and Communion: The Female Search for Love, were beacons for a generation of writers and thinkers in academia and beyond.
The Guardian

bell hooks will forever be a foundational force in Black feminist thought

I first met bell hooks in the late 1980s at a feminist conference where I, and a slew of other graduate students, slept on the floor of her hotel suite because the meeting was overbooked. For the next three-plus decades we were colleagues, intellectual comrades and interlocutors who sometimes disagreed, but shared a bond of mutual respect and solidarity. I will miss her words and her presence in our lives.
ARTnews

bell hooks, Essential Writer on Black Art and Feminism, Dies at 69

bell hooks, a writer and thinker whose texts about Black art, feminism, and identity that inspired legions within academia and far beyond, has died. Berea College, the Kentucky school where hooks was a professor and where there is an institute in her name, said she had died at 69 on Wednesday. The Washington Post reported that the cause of death was end-stage renal failure. Since the '70s, hooks had been writing essential essays and poetry on an array of topics, many of them pertaining to the inner lives of Black women and to her own experiences. These essays were influential not...
TIME

bell hooks Wasn't Afraid to Burn It All Down and Begin Again

bell hooks was a radical feminist, a scholar and author who spent the '90s publishing about a book a year. She was a poet, a mentor, a professor and an icon whose influence is immeasurable. When I was 19 and began talking back to hip-hop in my own essays and articles, I'd cite her again and again. I fought to have my name published in lowercase letters like hers. I wanted to be incisive and battle-ready when I wrote.
cmlibrary.org

Read the best books of 2021

Do you have a best book that you read this year? Each year, book lovers everywhere compile their "best books" lists. We compiled an all-ages Best Books of 2021 with titles from The New York Times, Esquire, Washington Post, School Library Journal and more. Adult fiction. In the summer of...
AL.com

A Birmingham barbershop where men spewed hate

David Sher's ComebackTown giving voice to the people of Birmingham & Alabama. Today's guest columnists is Chervis Isom. As a young boy I always enjoyed my visits to the Johnson barbershop on 12th Avenue North in the Norwood neighborhood of Birmingham. I liked the place because it was...
IndieWire

'A Journal for Jordan' Review: Denzel Washington Directs Michael B. Jordan in a Baffling, Fact-Based Melodrama

"It wasn't what I was expecting" is perhaps the cheapest piece of criticism that can be lobbed at a work of art, but in the case of, oh, a fact-based melodrama that pulls from both a) real life and b) the memoir written about it, some basic expectations are inevitable. Denzel Washington's "A Journal for Jordan" certainly has a straightforward enough premise — per its own synopsis, it's "based on the true story of First Sergeant Charles Monroe King (Michael B. Jordan) a soldier deployed to Iraq who begins to keep a journal of love and advice for his infant...
thelily.com

Black women share what bell hooks taught them about feminism

Raquel Willis first encountered bell hooks as an undergraduate student at the University of Georgia. She remembers the first book she was assigned for class — "Feminist Theory: From Margin to Center." It wasn't long before Willis began seeking hooks's work out on her own.
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

My Top 5 Something: Brettne Bloom of The Book Group

"Having just moved to Atlanta from New York a year ago," Bloom says, "I'm still exploring all the bookish corners of this city. I've been thrilled to see how much vibrancy there is here in the literary community—and I'm sure I've only scratched the surface." The post My Top 5 Something: Brettne Bloom of The Book Group appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
