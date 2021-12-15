ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inflation is still red hot, and it's forcing the Federal Reserve into a new game plan

By Scott Horsley
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Federal Reserve is paving the way for possible interest rate hikes next year, in an effort to contain stubbornly high inflation. At the conclusion of a two-day policy meeting Wednesday, the central bank announced plans to phase out its large-scale bond-buying program faster than initially planned. The Fed started purchasing...

