Reading, PA

Reading Royals’ upcoming home series against Worcester postponed due to ECHL’s health and safety protocols

By Matthew Knaub
Reading Eagle
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Reading Royals’ three-game series against the Worcester Railers scheduled for Friday-Sunday at Santander Arena has been postponed due to the ECHL’s health and safety protocols, the league announced Wednesday. No further details were provided by the Royals, who have had...

www.readingeagle.com

