For nearly a decade, the annual performance of Tchaikovsky's 'Nutcracker' has been one of the most performances of the year for the School of Evansville Ballet. After having to cancel the production in 2020, the school's faculty and students are literally jumping (I believe it's referred to as a jete') at the chance to get back on the stage and tell this classic Christmas story. And this year's show is especially important because it is the school's 10th-anniversary performance.

EVANSVILLE, IN ・ 9 DAYS AGO