Chase Center announces stricter entry requirements for fans ages 2 to 11
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The Golden State Warriors and Chase Center announced in a press release Wednesday stricter COVID-19 testing and vaccination protocols for guests ages 2 to 11 entering the building.Chase Center updates entry requirements for children ages 5-11
With vaccines becoming available to kids age 5 to 11, those between the ages 2 to 11 must show either proof of full vaccination or a negative COVID-19 antigen test with 24 hours of the event — 48 hours for a PCR/molecular test.
Previously, fans under the age of 12 were granted entry in the Chase Center by providing a negative test with 72 hours of the event, the release said.
Policy remains that anyone who is over the age of 12 will need to be fully vaccinated; a negative test result will not be accepted for entry.SAP Center in San Jose to require kids 3-11 show proof of vaccination or negative COVID test upon entry
The policy will be enforced for Chase Center's next event, which is a Metallica concert on Friday Dec. 17.
