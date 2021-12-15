ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UEFA

Inter set to terminate Christian Eriksen's contract

By Jude Summerfield
90min.com
 3 days ago

Inter are expected to terminate Christian Eriksen's contract with the club as he would not be permitted to play in Serie A with his implantable cardioverter defibrillator. Eriksen has not played since he collapsed on the pitch while featuring for Denmark at Euro 2020 in the summer and there is major...

www.90min.com

Comments / 0

The Independent

PREMIER LEAGUE
90min.com

Barcelona discussing Alexis Sanchez return

Barcelona are discussing a deal to bring Inter forward Alexis Sanchez back to the club, with striker Luuk de Jong heading in the opposite direction. De Jong is currently on a season-long loan from Sevilla which was signed off by former boss Ronald Koeman, but the Dutch striker has been out of favour under Xavi and discussions have been held over cutting his loan short.
SOCCER
World Soccer Talk

Denmark’s Eriksen leaves Inter Milan ‘by mutual consent’

Rome (AFP) – Christian Eriksen has terminated his contract with Inter Milan by mutual consent six months after suffering a heart incident whilst playing for Denmark at the European Championships. The 29-year-old has been fitted with a pacemaker, ruling him out of playing in Italian football, but leaving the...
UEFA
goal.com

Inter release Eriksen following serious health scare for Danish playmaker at Euro 2020

The Serie A champions have agreed to terminate the Dane's contract, meaning he is now free to continue his career outside Italy. Serie A champions Inter have agreed to terminate the contract of Christian Eriksen, with the Danish midfielder unable to play competitive football in Italy following a serious health scare at Euro 2020.
UEFA
Person
Christian Eriksen
Person
Daley Blind
Tribal Football

Inter Milan coach Inzaghi admits Eriksen departure 'really sad'

Inter Milan coach Simone Inzaghi admitted disappointment after Christian Eriksen terminated his contract by mutual consent. Eriksen and Inter were forced into the decision as players with an implanted defibrillator are not allowed to play in Italy. As Inzaghi replaced Antonio Conte in July, he never got the chance to...
UEFA
Tribal Football

Agent says ex-Inter Milan midfielder Eriksen has 2 offers on table

The agent of Christian Eriksen says he will continue his professional career. The Dane has terminated his contract with Inter Milan by mutual consent, with players banned from playing in Italy with a heart defibrillator. Agent Martin Schoots said: "He will miss the fans who are completely crazy about him,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
90min.com

Christian Eriksen's agent says playing return 'looks good'

Christian Eriksen's agent has revealed the midfielder is 'feeling good' and still dreams of returning to professional football after being released by Inter. Eriksen has not played since suffering a cardiac arrest at Euro 2020 during Denmark's clash with Finland, and Serie A rules state no player who has had a implanted cardioverter defibrillator fitted can play in Italy's top flight.
SOCCER
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Christian Eriksen 'dreams' of playing football again, insists the midfielder's agent... after Dane's Inter Milan deal was terminated by mutual consent with Italian law forbidding him to play with heart defibrillator

Christian Eriksen still dreams of resuming his football career after his contract with Inter Milan was terminated by mutual consent. The Dane has not played since suffering a cardiac arrest during his country's meeting with Finland at Euro 2020, and cannot continue his career in Serie A because Italian law forbids him to play with an implanted defibrillator device.
UEFA
The Independent

TENNIS
AFP

NFL
The Independent

PREMIER LEAGUE
90min.com

SOCCER
90min.com

PREMIER LEAGUE
90min.com

UEFA
90min.com

PREMIER LEAGUE
90min.com

