Champagne shortage in 2022? Experts say it’s possible for New Year and beyond

By Shauna Stuart
AL.com
AL.com
 2 days ago
Well, the hits just keep coming. Champagne enthusiasts may find it a little harder to find the French sparkling wine after ringing in the New Year. The United States is currently in the early stages of a Champagne shortage-- one that experts predict will last several years, according to Wine...

AL.com

Birmingham, AL
