Healing Reins’ equine-assisted learning helps first responders, veterans in new, free program

BEND, Ore., (KTVZ) -- There are many ways and methods to develop life-coping skills, and horseback riding is clearly one of them, and a favorite of many.

Healing Reins Therapeutic Riding Center southeast of Bend is encouraging veterans, active military, first responders and their families to take advantage of its new and free Heroes Horsemanship course.

“Horses really do provide support for PTSD, trauma -- all of the things veterans and first responders are dealing with," Operations Manager Penny Campbell said Wednesday.

Campbell said they have been passionate about helping veterans and first responders for years and are excited about the benefits this course will offer them.

Equine assisted-learning, horsemanship, and learning to be present are some things participants can expect in the course.

Since October, they've held two sessions with five participants, but hope to expand the free course to weekly sessions.

By building personal relationships with the horses, which requires a lot of patience, attention, and trust, facilitators say participants develop a better sense of what it means to be grounded.

The course is co-facilitated by Bryan Mitchell, a certified therapeutic riding Instructor and an Army combat veteran. He served in the First Infantry Division in Iraq in 2006 and 2007.

“I know and understand the struggles of coming home and trying to build a life with your family," Mitchell said. "I wanted to be able to serve our veteran communities by giving back and helping veterans, and other veteran families have an opportunity to find some growth in their lives.”

They can work with individuals or families at any skill level.

Services Manager Anvia Hampton said, “We want to teach our participants how to work with our horses, how to partner with them, and then hopefully how to gain some of those positive therapeutic benefits to take home with them,”

Mitchell said it’s important to give back to veterans and help them find a sense of peace and purpose.

"That’s really my drive behind it all," Mitchell said.

Campbell said they will be offering a session for leaders representing veteran and first responder organizations across Central Oregon, so they can receive a first hand-experience and encourage others to join. The session will be held on Jan. 14.

