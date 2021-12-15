ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bend, OR

Healing Reins’ equine-assisted learning helps first responders, veterans in new, free program

By Bola Gbadebo
KTVZ News Channel 21
KTVZ News Channel 21
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QkQ85_0dNjvBH600

O ffers transformative experience

(Update: Adding video, comments from operations manager, services manager, co-facilitator)

BEND, Ore., (KTVZ) -- There are many ways and methods to develop life-coping skills, and horseback riding is clearly one of them, and a favorite of many.

Healing Reins Therapeutic Riding Center southeast of Bend is encouraging veterans, active military, first responders and their families to take advantage of its new and free Heroes Horsemanship course.

“Horses really do provide support for PTSD, trauma -- all of the things veterans and first responders are dealing with," Operations Manager Penny Campbell said Wednesday.

Campbell said they have been passionate about helping veterans and first responders for years and are excited about the benefits this course will offer them.

Equine assisted-learning, horsemanship, and learning to be present are some things participants can expect in the course.

Since October, they've held two sessions with five participants, but hope to expand the free course to weekly sessions.

By building personal relationships with the horses, which requires a lot of patience, attention, and trust, facilitators say participants develop a better sense of what it means to be grounded.

The course is co-facilitated by Bryan Mitchell, a certified therapeutic riding Instructor and an Army combat veteran. He served in the First Infantry Division in Iraq in 2006 and 2007.

“I know and understand the struggles of coming home and trying to build a life with your family," Mitchell said. "I wanted to be able to serve our veteran communities by giving back and helping veterans, and other veteran families have an opportunity to find some growth in their lives.”

They can work with individuals or families at any skill level.

Services Manager Anvia Hampton said, “We want to teach our participants how to work with our horses, how to partner with them, and then hopefully how to gain some of those positive therapeutic benefits to take home with them,”

Mitchell said it’s important to give back to veterans and help them find a sense of peace and purpose.

"That’s really my drive behind it all," Mitchell said.

Campbell said they will be offering a session for leaders representing veteran and first responder organizations across Central Oregon, so they can receive a first hand-experience and encourage others to join. The session will be held on Jan. 14.

The post Healing Reins’ equine-assisted learning helps first responders, veterans in new, free program appeared first on KTVZ .

Comments / 0

Related
KTVZ News Channel 21

Physically disabled homeless in Bend express need for more help

BEND, Ore., (KTVZ) -- Not having a place to call home is an uncomfortable situation for many. However, having a physical disability on top of that brings on a new set of challenges. Without caretakers to aid those experiencing physical challenges that prevent everyday tasks, some of the disabled homeless in Bend feel like they're The post Physically disabled homeless in Bend express need for more help appeared first on KTVZ.
BEND, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oregon Pets & Animals
Bend, OR
Government
Bend, OR
Pets & Animals
Local
Oregon Government
Bend, OR
Lifestyle
City
Bend, OR
Local
Oregon Lifestyle
KTVZ News Channel 21

Schools in C.O., nationwide step up security in response to threats on TikTok

Educators across the country have announced plans to increase security and Bend-La Pine and Redmond schools told parents they have been in contact with law enforcement in response to TikTok posts warning of shooting and bomb threats at schools around the country Friday, as officials assured parents the viral posts were not considered credible. The post Schools in C.O., nationwide step up security in response to threats on TikTok appeared first on KTVZ.
BEND, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

NeighborImpact ‘spends out’ last C.O. rental assistance funds as lawmakers OK new funding

Distribution of federal rental assistance was a key the topic in the Oregon Legislature’s special session on Monday. In the end, legislators voted to commit another $100 million in additional rental assistance and another $100 million to assist renters facing eviction. The post NeighborImpact ‘spends out’ last C.O. rental assistance funds as lawmakers OK new funding appeared first on KTVZ.
REDMOND, OR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bryan Mitchell
KTVZ News Channel 21

Deschutes SO, partner launch ‘Operation Guardian Angel,’ a medication-aided treatment program

The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday it is partnering with Ideal Option, a national leader in outpatient medication-assisted treatment for addiction, to roll out their new program: Operation Guardian Angel, which is aimed at diverting more people who possess illicit substances for personal use into recovery. The post Deschutes SO, partner launch ‘Operation Guardian Angel,’ a medication-aided treatment program appeared first on KTVZ.
BEND, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Combat Veteran#First Responders#Campbell
KTVZ News Channel 21

Deschutes County offering free COVID-19 drive-thru clinic at fairgrounds for anyone 5 and older

Deschutes County Health Services has announced it is partnering with the Oregon Health Authority to offer free drive-thru COVID-19 vaccines for anyone 5 or older, beginning Tuesday at the Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center in Redmond.  The post Deschutes County offering free COVID-19 drive-thru clinic at fairgrounds for anyone 5 and older appeared first on KTVZ.
DESCHUTES COUNTY, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

New Sisters Elementary School due in 2023 — so how will the current one be used?

When Sisters voters approved a $33.8 million bond measure last May to build a new elementary school, they were also voting to turn the current elementary school into a public space. Just what kind of use -- or uses -- that means is now up for community discussion and input, before decisions are made. The post New Sisters Elementary School due in 2023 — so how will the current one be used? appeared first on KTVZ.
SISTERS, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
PTSD
NewsBreak
Army
Country
Iraq
KTVZ News Channel 21

Central Oregon Veterans Ranch approaches fundraising goal

The Central Oregon Veterans Ranch has sold 94 out of 100 bricks as part of its First 100 campaign, which began in 2017. Donors can put names of choice on bricks, which go in the ranch's peace garden. Each brick represents a $1,000 donation to the organization. Learn more at: https://www.covranch.org/support/peace-garden/ The post Central Oregon Veterans Ranch approaches fundraising goal appeared first on KTVZ.
CHARITIES
KTVZ News Channel 21

KTVZ News Channel 21

Bend, OR
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
633K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Bend, OR from KTVZ News Channel 21, Central Oregon's News Leader.

 https://ktvz.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy