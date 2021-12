This weekend will actually be just about normal for mid-December. We have one period of snow, and then a chilly Sunday. The snow will be light by December standards, but will be fairly widespread. The heaviest of the snow will fall across the far southeast corner of Lower Michigan, including the Ann Arbor area and the entire Detroit area. The snow will start early Saturday morning and be over by Saturday evening.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO