Arkansas Server Says Receiving $4,400 Tip from Big Party Led to Firing from Restaurant

Real Housewives of New York City alum Dorinda Medley launched her own small-batch line of bourbon, named after her beloved Berkshires home, Bluestone Manor. The wheated bourbon is handcrafted to be exceptionally smooth, and aged 5 years for a deep and rich character (just like her house, which was built in 1902 during the Gilded Age). Bottles are for sale online now, for $45 each. Summer House stars Kyle Cooke, Amanda Batula, and Carl Radke are all involved in this brand of canned sparkling hard teas and cocktails. With zero sugar and only 90 calories a can, the teas are an alcoholic beverage you won't feel guilty drinking, and come in a variety of seasonal flavors (like white tea peach, lemon iced tea, hibiscus lime, and orange chai tea). As for the cocktails, Loverboy has a collection of espresso martinis and spritzes (blueberry, passion fruit, mango, and more). Buy them online or find them at your local store.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO