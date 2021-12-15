ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Senator Bill Cassidy’s infrastructure bill brings funding to airports across Northeast Louisiana

By Brandon Ringo
WASHINGTON, D.C. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday December 15, U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy announced that Louisiana’s airports will receive $35,689,010 in funding from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. Several airports in the state will be receiving grant money including the following from Northeast Louisiana: Monroe Regional Airport Ruston Regional Airport Union Parish Airport (Farmerville) Kelly-Dumas […]

Comments / 3

David Baines Valley Sr.
2d ago

Wow republicans are very quick to claim ownership of any and all bills democrats get passed, I wonder how he explains just how few republicans were willing to support this or any other democrat bills, we all remember republicans lack of support for President Obama swearing to do everything in their power to not assist President Obama even if it were good for our nation, how does anyone put their support behind any politicians who calls themselves an American and stands by our nation’s constitution but turns around and suggest something as evil as not helping our nation improve, any of you who support your republican leaders are also traitors to our nation just as your corrupt leaders are it’s just that simple

Reply(1)
2
