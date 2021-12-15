Senator Bill Cassidy’s infrastructure bill brings funding to airports across Northeast Louisiana
WASHINGTON, D.C. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday December 15, U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy announced that Louisiana’s airports will receive $35,689,010 in funding from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. Several airports in the state will be receiving grant money including the following from Northeast Louisiana: Monroe Regional Airport Ruston Regional Airport Union Parish Airport (Farmerville) Kelly-Dumas […]
Comments / 3