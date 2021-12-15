ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boris Johnson brushes aside Tory calls for change after backbench revolt

By The Newsroom
 2 days ago
Boris Johnson brushed aside calls to change from Conservative MPs after a record rebellion against his coronavirus restrictions left the opposition parties questioning his authority to lead the country through the pandemic.

The Prime Minister said he “would respectfully suggest” the public are focused on jobs and the booster vaccines roll-out in response to the Omicron variant after 100 Conservatives opposed the mandatory use of Covid health certificates during a Commons vote.

After the biggest Conservative rebellion since he entered No 10, backbenchers called for Mr Johnson to change his approach.

One senior Tory said a leadership challenge had to be “on the cards” if the Prime Minister did not alter the way he dealt with his own MPs.

Mr Johnson was pressed on how he would change in response to Tory anger, during a Downing Street press conference after the UK recorded the highest daily total of lab-confirmed coronavirus cases since the pandemic began.

“I’m certainly not going to change the policies that have led to the fastest vaccine roll-out in Europe, the fastest booster campaign in Europe now and delivered 500,000 more people in jobs now than there were before the pandemic began,” he responded.

“Those are the things I would respectfully suggest the public are also keen to focus on.”

The Government’s Plan B to limit the spread of coronavirus was approved thanks to Labour’s support on Tuesday, but dozens of Tory backbenchers chose to rebel.

They are particularly enraged by the introduction on Wednesday of the mandatory use of Covid health passes displaying either vaccination status or a recent negative test to enter large venues.

During a noisy session of Prime Minister’s Questions, Mr Johnson acknowledged there are “legitimate anxieties” about the impact on civil liberties but insisted his approach is “balanced and proportionate and right”.

However, Sir Keir Starmer said the vote had exposed the weakness of a premier who has lost the trust of the public and of his own MPs following reports of parties last Christmas in No 10 in breach of Covid regulations.

“We cannot go on with a Prime Minister who is too weak to lead, so will the Prime Minister take time this Christmas to look in the mirror and ask himself if he has the trust and authority to lead this country?” he demanded.

Mr Johnson retorted: “I respect and understand the legitimate anxieties colleagues have about restrictions on the liberty of the people, but I believe the approach that we are taking is balanced and proportionate and right for this country.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RC5P0_0dNjsxNf00
Sir Keir Starmer said Boris Johnson was ‘too weak’ to lead (House of Commons/PA) (PA Wire)

Despite the scale of the rebellion, Tory MPs appeared determined to show their support on Wednesday as they loudly cheered him on during his exchanges with the Labour leader.

But they could not disguise the concerns within the party ranks, with one senior Conservative openly acknowledging the PM could face a leadership challenge unless the situation improves.

Mr Johnson’s difficulties may be compounded by the by-election in North Shropshire on Thursday where the Liberal Democrats are favourites to overturn a Tory majority of almost 23,000 in what would be another body blow to his authority.

Asked if Mr Johnson would quit if North Shropshire was lost, the Prime Minister’s press secretary said: “We are fighting for every vote.”

The Prime Minister sought to reassure Conservative MPs angered by the decision to press on with Covid passes in England, pledging they will be given a say on any further restrictions that are required.

“If further measures are needed, if further regulation is needed, of course this House will have a further say,” he said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Tpwu5_0dNjsxNf00
Boris Johnson leaves Downing Street for Prime Minister’s Questions (Stefan Rousseau/PA) (PA Wire)

Earlier, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps promised Parliament will be recalled if additional controls are required during the Christmas recess, although he said he does not believe they will be necessary.

“We have got in place now the measures that we believe will see us through to the new year,” he told BBC Breakfast.

Despite the rebellion, the order requiring Covid passes for entry to nightclubs and other venues was passed with a majority of 243, with Labour backing the move.

Sir Keir said his party had given the leadership the Prime Minister could not.

He said the country has the “worst possible Prime Minister at the worst possible time”, and he warned Mr Johnson will not be able to rebuild public trust until he explains what went on in No 10 last year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14DnAe_0dNjsxNf00
Mark Harper said Mr Johnson needs to change the way he operates (Stefan Rousseau/PA) (PA Archive)

“Can the Prime Minister not see that he has no hope of regaining the moral authority to deliver that difficult message if he cannot be straight with the British public about the rule-breaking in Downing Street last Christmas?” he said.

Mr Johnson said he has repeatedly answered the question and that the public want the Government to “focus on the matter in hand”, including the vaccine rollout.

Earlier, former chief whip Mark Harper, leader of the Covid Recovery Group of Tories sceptical about restrictions, told BBC Radio 4’s Today that Mr Johnson needed to “act differently”.

“Instead of the Prime Minister making a late-night address on Sunday and scaring many people witless, a better thing to do would have been to come to the House of Commons on Monday to set out in detail the advice that he’s received, the things that he thinks needs to happen as a result, and allow Members of Parliament to ask questions and then for him to answer them,” he said.

“So what I’m calling for is for him to change how he operates.”

His warning came after senior Tory MP Sir Geoffrey Clifton-Brown said a leadership challenge has “got to be on the cards” if Mr Johnson did not alter the way he dealt with his own MPs.

Many Tory MPs are still angry over the allegations of parties in Downing Street and elsewhere during lockdown restrictions, as well as nursing longer held resentments about the Government’s handling of the standards row involving former minister Owen Paterson which led to Thursday’s by-election.

newschain

Polls close in sleaze-triggered North Shropshire by-election

The polls have closed in the North Shropshire by-election that was triggered by Owen Paterson’s resignation. It would deal a fresh blow to Boris Johnson if the Tories lose the ultra-safe seat. Voting in the West Midlands constituency ended at 10pm on Thursday, with the Liberal Democrats eying a...
ELECTIONS
newschain

North Shropshire by-election: Lib Dems claim ‘comfortable’ victory over Tories

The Liberal Democrats claim they are going to win the North Shropshire by-election from the Tories “comfortably”, in what would be a major blow to Boris Johnson. With the Conservatives appearing downbeat in what has been an ultra-safe seat for the party, the Lib Dems believed they were going to cruise to victory in the vote triggered by the resignation of Owen Paterson.
ELECTIONS
The Independent

Voices: So this is how voters thank Boris Johnson for all he’s done? Sickening

So that’s it then? That’s how they thank him? The fastest vaccine rollout in Europe! Sorry I’ve forgotten the question but did you know? The fastest vaccine rollout in Europe! And then they just swank out onto the streets and into the polling booths of North Shropshire and vote for the other guy.It’s sickening really. And not just that. It doesn’t make any sense. For the last four weeks, while Boris Johnson was trying to use the Owen Paterson scandal as a pretext through which to take out the standards commissioner, or telling bald-faced lies about parties in his...
HEALTH
Indy100

‘The party is over’: How the internet reacted to the Lib Dems defeating the Tories in North Shropshire

“The party is over” in more ways than one for the Conservatives after they were heavily defeated in the North Shropshire by-election by the Liberal Democrats. Helen Morgan won 17,957 votes compared to the 12,032 votes earned by the Tory candidate Neil Shastri-Hurst who was aiming to replace Owen Paterson in the seat, whose resignation following the so-called sleaze scandal triggered the by-election.
ELECTIONS
BBC

Hotelier accuses Boris Johnson of 'scaring' customers

A hotelier has accused Boris Johnson of "scaring" customers away after he warned the UK faces an "Omicron tidal wave". Tina Goldfinch, who runs Smiths Hotel in Weston-super-Mare, revealed many customers were staying away after the prime minister's announcement. She has closed the hotel for the past two weeks because...
U.K.
The Independent

Tories put Johnson on notice after crushing by-election humiliation

Senior Tories have put Boris Johnson on notice that his leadership is on the line after the party’s crushing defeat in the North Shropshire by-election. The Prime Minister suffered another body blow to his authority as the Liberal Democrats overturned a massive Conservative majority to take the seat by almost 6,000 votes.
ELECTIONS
thefocus.news

What is Helen Morgan’s age as Lib Dems end 189-year Tory reign?

Helen Morgan overturned a Tory majority of over 20,000 in the North Shropshire by-election yesterday, venturing to claim that the “party is over” for prime minister Boris Johnson in her victory speech – what is her age, and what do we know about her family life and career to date?
POLITICS
The Independent

Boris Johnson faces ‘dangerous moment’ in premiership after by-election defeat, Tory grandee warns

A Conservative grandee has warned Boris Johnson faces a “dangerous moment” in his premiership after the party suffered a historic defeat in the North Shropshire by-election after weeks of rows at the top of government on multiple fronts.Sir Malcolm Rifkind — who served as foreign secretary under John Major — told The Independent that while an immediate challenge to the prime minister’s position was unlikely it was a “serious proposition” he could be losing the support of MPs.“It’s a small step for mankind and a rather great leap for Boris Johnson,” Sir Malcolm said of the by-election loss. “It’s...
POLITICS
The Independent

It is right that Boris Johnson takes full responsibility for the humiliation in North Shropshire

Boris Johnson has taken full responsibility for the humiliation of the North Shropshire by-election, as well he might. It was, after all, his decision to approve the ill-fated plan to save Owen Paterson from censure in the Commons, which set in motion the train of events that led to the loss of a seat the Tories have held since before Queen Victoria ascended the throne.
POLITICS
The Independent

North Shropshire by-election: Lib Dems beat Tories in bruising loss for Johnson

The Liberal Democrats have overturned a huge Tory majority to win the North Shropshire by-election in a seismic victory that will pile further pressure on Boris Johnson. Seizing what had been an ultra-safe constituency from the Conservatives, Lib Dem Helen Morgan won by a stunning 5,925 votes in the ballot triggered by the resignation of Owen Paterson.
ELECTIONS
The Independent

First Tory MP publicly confirms sending letter of no confidence in Boris Johnson

Conservative MP Sir Roger Gale has become the first Tory to confirm publicly that he has sent a letter of no confidence in Boris Johnson to 1922 Committee chair Sir Graham Brady.Some 55 letters are needed to trigger a confidence vote by the 361 Tory MPs, with a simple majority needed to force a new leadership election.Few in Westminster expect the necessary letters to be sent soon, but Sir Roger said he believes Mr Johnson will not lead the Tories into the next general election and could be unseated well before its expected date in 2024.The veteran MP for...
POLITICS
The Independent

Sleaze, shoe leather and stately homes: how Lib Dems won true-blue North Shropshire in historic by-election

On 10 November, a week after the North Shrosphire by-election was called, Dave McCobb, the Liberal Democrat director of campaigns, drove up to spend a couple of days in the sprawling rural constituency.With the party having finished third or fourth here for all but one election since 1992, his aim was to find a way of achieving a strong second place that could be built on in the future.“His way of doing that is to just get out the car at random and knock on doors,” a party source says. “The very first house was someone who worked at the...
ELECTIONS
The Independent

Boris Johnson told to show ‘humility’ by Tory MPs after by-election thrashing

Furious Tory MPs have said that Boris Johnson must show “humility” in the wake of the devastating by-election loss in North Shropshire by making a public apology for the string of blunders which have shredded the party’s popularity.One former cabinet minister told The Independent that the days of Johnson being able to stride unscathed through scandal after scandal were over, saying: “The Teflon has come off.”While few MPs believe that the prime minister is facing an imminent leadership challenge, many believe that he has only a matter of months to improve his performance or be subjected to a determined...
POLITICS
The Independent

No 10 ‘party with Boris Johnson’ during first lockdown branded disgusting by bereaved families

A Downing Street gathering held during the first lockdown last May has been branded “disgusting” by families who lost loved ones to Covid.Boris Johnson joined staff at a reception described by a source as “a party” on 15 May and told one attendee they deserved a drink for “beating back” the virus, The Independent has been told.It is understood that about 20 civil servants and advisers gathered inside No 10 and its garden, when gatherings indoors were strictly forbidden and people from different households were restricted to one-on-one meetings outdoors.Hannah Brady, a spokesperson for Covid-19 Bereaved Families for Justice group, said...
U.K.
AFP

UK's Johnson takes 'personal responsibility' for by-election disaster

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Friday he took "personal responsibility" for a crushing by-election defeat in a constituency never previously lost by his Conservative party, which has prompted questions about his leadership after weeks of scandals. "I take personal responsibility," the embattled Johnson said in a clip for television news, calling the vote in the North Shropshire constituency in central England that handed victory to the Liberal Democrats "very disappointing". 
POLITICS
The Independent

Boris Johnson neglecting national security with ‘relaxed approach’ to threats, MPs and peers warn

Boris Johnson has been accused of neglecting vital national security issues facing the UK by a committee of senior MPs and peers.Politicians on the Joint Committee on the National Security Strategy (JCNSS) told the prime minister they were “profoundly concerned about what appears to be a more relaxed approach to national security”.In a stinging letter to Mr Johnson, chair Dame Margaret Beckett said she was troubled by a significant reduction in the prime minister’s personal engagement with his own National Security Council (NSC).The Labour MP urged the PM to “increase the frequency of your attendance at the NSC” by chairing...
U.K.
