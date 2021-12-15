Seneca Falls Man to Get Prison Time for Setting Car on Fire

On Sunday, December 12, 2021, at 4:18 pm the Town of Seneca Falls Police Department arrested Eugene W. Peek, age 25, of Seneca Falls, New York following a disturbance at the Dollar General. While on scene police determined that Peek had violated an order of protection which required him to stay away from the protected party which he failed to do. Peek was charged with one count of criminal contempt in the second degree, a class A misdemeanor. He was processed and transported to the Seneca County Correctional Facility to await arraignment. Peek will be due in the Town of Seneca Falls Court at a later date to answer the charges.

SENECA FALLS, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO