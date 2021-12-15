ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Is Advanced Micro (AMD) a Solid Growth Stock? 3 Reasons to Think " Yes "

Zacks.com
 2 days ago

Growth stocks are attractive to many investors, as above-average financial growth helps these stocks easily grab the market's attention and produce exceptional returns. But finding a great growth stock is not easy at all. By their very nature, these stocks carry above-average risk and volatility. Moreover, if a company's...

www.zacks.com

Comments / 0

Related
Zacks.com

Synopsys (SNPS) to Buy Back Stock Worth $200M Under ASR Pact

SNPS - Free Report) recently announced that it will buy back $200 million worth of its common stocks under an accelerated share repurchase (“ASR”) program. This initiative not only reflects the California-based company’s sound financial position but also its sustained focus on enhancing shareholders’ wealth. Synopsys...
WORTH, IL
Motley Fool

3 Supercharged Tech Stocks to Buy Without Any Hesitation

CrowdStrike is differentiating itself over cybersecurity peers. Applied Materials is a safe and cheap way to play the explosion in semiconductors. Splunk has gotten far too cheap amid some manageable uncertainty. It has been a very unkind two months for technology stocks in general. Due to high valuations, inflation fears,...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Growth Stocks#Stock Price#Advanced Micro Devices#Amd Free Report#Growth Score#Eps
Zacks.com

Dividend ETF (NOBL) Hits New 52-Week High

NOBL - Free Report) is probably on radar. The fund just hit a 52-week high, and is up about 25% from its 52-week low price of $78.05 per share. But are more gains in store for this ETF? Let’s take a quick look at the fund and the near-term outlook on it to get a better idea on where it might be headed:
STOCKS
Zacks.com

Micron (MU) Q1 Earnings to Gain From Solid Memory Chip Demand

MU - Free Report) is scheduled to report first-quarter fiscal 2022 results on Dec 20. The company’s fiscal first-quarter performance is likely to have benefited from strong memory chip demand from data-center operators, personal computers (PCs) and smartphone makers along with the auto industry's recovery from the pandemic woes.
TECHNOLOGY
Zacks.com

Quanex (NX) Stock Up on Q4 Earnings, Sales Beat, Margin Down

NX - Free Report) reported better-than-expected results for fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 (ended Oct 31, 2021). Its earnings and net sales surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. On a year-over-year basis, earnings declined despite a sales gain. Nonetheless, shares of the company rose 2.2% in the after-hours trading session on Dec 16...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Zacks.com

5 Stocks to Keep Tabs on Post Recent Broker Upgrade

Notwithstanding the emergence of new variants of COVID-19, the U.S. stock market has had a solid run in 2021. This year’s trading is in its last leg, with only a few days of the last month remaining. Year to date, the major stock indexes, such as the Dow, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite have rallied 17.3%, 24.3% and 17.8%, respectively.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
AMD
Zacks.com

New Strong Buy Stocks for December 17th

ASO - Free Report) : This sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10% over the last 60 days. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. Price and Consensus. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. price-consensus-chart |...
STOCKS
Investor's Business Daily

WGO Stock: Winnebago Earnings Nearly Double, Crushing Views

Winnebago (WGO) crushed earnings views, as robust demand for towables and motor homes offset supply-chain and cost headwinds. WGO stock edged higher while Rev Group (REVG) continued to drop days after plunging on weak results and guidance. Both reversed and were up slightly midmorning Friday. Winnebago Earnings. Estimates: For Q1,...
STOCKS
Zacks.com

Read This Before Your Next Trade

Stocks have been on a tear this year. YTD, the Dow is up 18.1%, the S&P is up 25.6%, and the Nasdaq is up 25.1%. And since the pandemic lows in March of last year, the Dow has surged by more than 100%, the S&P by 116%, and the Nasdaq by 152%!
STOCKS
Zacks.com

Microchip Technology (MCHP) Stock Moves -0.2%: What You Should Know

MCHP - Free Report) closed at $84.36, marking a -0.2% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.03%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.48%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.24%. Coming into today, shares of the chipmaker had gained...
STOCKS
Zacks.com

Yeti (YETI) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

YETI - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $81.75, moving +0.86% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.03% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.48%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.24%. Heading into today, shares of the maker...
STOCKS
Zacks.com

Canon (CAJ) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

CAJ - Free Report) closed at $25.04 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.48% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.03%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.48%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.24%. Coming into today, shares of the office machine company...
CANON, GA
Zacks.com

Darden (DRI) to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

DRI - Free Report) is scheduled to report second-quarter fiscal 2022 results on Dec 17, before the opening bell. In the last reported quarter, the company delivered an earnings surprise of 8%. How Are Estimates Placed?. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the fiscal second-quarter earnings is pegged at $1.43 per...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
investing.com

4 Chip Stocks to Buy for a Year-End Rally

Surging demand from various industries and technological breakthroughs have invited government support and corporate investments into the semiconductor industry to help address the ongoing chip supply crisis. Given the industry’s solid long-term growth prospects, it is wise to bet on chip stocks Micron (MU), NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI), ON Semiconductor (ON), and Kulicke and Soffa (KLIC) now.Analysts expect the ongoing semiconductor shortage to last through next year. However, the global semiconductor industry delivered a 24% year-over-year sales growth in October 2021. Also, the possibility of the House’s passage of the $52 billion CHIPS Act by the end of this year and increasing corporate investments to ramp up chip production is likely to ease the situation by the end of 2022. The growing investor optimism in this space is evident in the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF’s (XSD) 16.8% gains over the past three months, surpassing the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF’s (SPY) 5.1% returns.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy