NOBL - Free Report) is probably on radar. The fund just hit a 52-week high, and is up about 25% from its 52-week low price of $78.05 per share. But are more gains in store for this ETF? Let’s take a quick look at the fund and the near-term outlook on it to get a better idea on where it might be headed:

STOCKS ・ 17 HOURS AGO