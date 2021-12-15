ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Obituaries

Wayne Joseph Trottier Sr.

redlakenationnews.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWayne Joseph Trottier Sr. Wayne Joseph Trottier Sr. passed away peacefully at the age of 91 to be with the Lord on Saturday December 11th, 2021 surrounded by loving family. Wayne was born on April 15th, 1930 the first child of Raphael Trottier Sr. and Mary Rose (Laducer) Harding at City...

www.redlakenationnews.com

Albert Lea Tribune

Wayne Ronald Gunderson

Wayne Ronald Gunderson, 88, of Albert Lea, Minn., stepped into heaven and the arms of Jesus on November 27, 2021, in Albert Lea, Minn. He was born on July 22, 1933, to Truman and Gladys (Rasmussen) Gunderson and lived his entire life in the Freeborn County area. Wayne graduated from Albert Lea High School, where he was active in the band and FFA. He was a hired hand on a nearby farm for a time, then accompanied his employer to Colorado Springs to help build a motel. His favorite memory of that time was driving alone to the top of Pike’s Peak, just for the view.
ALBERT LEA, MN
monvalleyindependent.com

Wayne J. Miller Sr. – Madeira Beach, Fla., formerly of Charleroi

Wayne J. Miller Sr., 77, died Nov. 21, 2021, in Madeira Beach, Fla., where he had resided since 2005. He was born on Oct. 8, 1944, in North Charleroi to the late Elenor and Lewis. He is survived by his wife, Margaret Anthony Miller; two sons, Wayne Miller Jr. and Troy (Diane) Miller; one daughter, Denise Lenzi (Al); stepson, Vance (Anne) Wilson; grandchildren, Teayl, Tyler, Joshua (Iris), Hayley, Krisi (Justin), Adam and Avery; great-grandchildren, Rhett and Ryatt; and a niece, Lori. Wayne graduated from Mon Valley Catholic High School and immediately joined the U.S. Navy. Wayne worked with his dad as a Mason for many years and eventually ended up at California University of Pennsylvania. After achieving his associate, bachelor’s and master’s degrees at Cal U, he was hired as their director of athletic development and coordinator of off-campus housing. Wayne was instrumental in forming and chairing a dedicated committee and spearheaded the construction and formation of the North Charleroi Veterans War Memorial. After his retirement to Florida, he worked at the Bay Pines VA Medical Facility in the release of information office for a number of years. He also obtained his Florida realtor’s license. He was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan. He was also a past commander and lifetime member of American Legion Post 22 in Charleroi. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his youngest son, Scott; and his sister, Linda Peters. Arrangements will be handled by Catholic Funeral Care and Wayne will be buried at the Bay Pines VA National Cemetery in St. Petersburg, Fla., with a full military honor guard. Condolences may be left at Catholicfuneralcarellc.com. Donations may be made in Wayne’s name to the California University of Pennsylvania Foundation, P.O. Box 668, California, PA 15419.
CHARLEROI, PA
Sandusky Register

Ronald W. Woods

BELLEVUE — Ronald W. Woods, 81, of Bellevue, passed away Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, at St. Anne’s Mercy Health in Toledo. Ronald was born Aug. 13, 1940, in Mt. Sterling, Ohio, the son of Clayton and Estella “Juanita” (Casto) Woods. Ronald was a member of Flat...
WSJM

Mark Witkowski

On December 1st, 2021, Mark Witkowski peacefully slipped the surly bonds of earth and went to be with Christ. He was 70 years old, and a beloved husband, father, and grandfather. Mark is survived by his wife Joetta; his five children, Thomas (Meghan), Peter (April), Christina (Nathan), James (Elizabeth), and Andrew (Chelsey); ten grandchildren; his brother, Bret (Amie) and two nieces, Elizabeth and Emily. He was preceded in death by his mother, Gladys; his father, Donald and his grandson, Peter Alexander.
SAINT JOSEPH, MI
elizabethton.com

Robert Wayne Parker

Robert Wayne Parker from Elizabethton, Tenn., passed away in his residence in Hendersonville, N.C., on Tuesday, December 7, 2021, at the age of 77. Bob was raised in the East Tennessee State Children’s Home ran by the First Christian Church of Elizabethton. At 16 years of age, he left the home and was lovingly welcomed into the Lipford family.
TENNESSEE STATE
Laclede Record

Jessica Maree Van Horn

Our precious daughter leapt into the universe adding a bright star to the heavens on November 11, 2021. Jessica was born September 15, 1993, in Shawnee, Kansas and graduated from Blue Springs High School and attended MCCC. Jessica is survived by her fiancé, James Myers, and their fur baby, Murdy...
LEBANON, MO
Laclede Record

ETHAN JOHN WILLIAMS

Ethan John Williams, 23, of Lebanon, died Friday evening, Dec. 3, 2021, at his home. He was born July 28, 1998, in Springfield, Mo. to Dennis and Allison Bobbitt Williams. Ethan married Dakota on July 20, 2017. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, John and Connie Courtney;...
LEBANON, MO
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Obits for Dec. 8

Richard Jan Crook, age 66, of Springdale,Arkansas, passed away on November 25, 2021 at Northwest Medical Center. He was born September 26, 1955 in Mobile, Alabama. He was a dedicated employee and a wonderful boss who worked hard and made sure his family was always taken care of. He was a loving husband and father, a wondeful brother and the best Papa to his beloved grandchildren. He enjoyed his days of retirement with his wife. They enjoyed spending time with friends while also traveling and making precious memories with their grandchildren. He was extremely proud of his two children and loved his grandchildren with all of his heart.
PONTOTOC, MS
Natchitoches Times

RONNIE WAYNE QUICK

A service to honor the life of Mr. Ronnie Wayne Quick will be Friday, Dec. 10 at 2 p.m. at Ashland Baptist Church with Bro. Lindle Stewart officiating and Bro. Stuart Toms assisting. Burial will follow at Ramah Cemetery in Ashland under the direction of Rockett-Nettles Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 5-8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 9 at Ashland Baptist Church.
CHESTNUT, LA
inkfreenews.com

Rose Marie Bell

Rose Marie Bell, 90, Warsaw,, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, at Mason Health and Rehabilitation Center, Warsaw. Born Nov. 15, 1931, in Laketon, Rose was the daughter of Henry and Mable (Sickafouse) Reiken. She was a lifetime resident of the Warsaw area. Rose was a member of the...
WARSAW, IN
Republic

Emma Grace Patricia Sweet

Emma Grace Patricia Sweet, 2, of Columbus passed from this life on Sunday, November 28, 2021, at 10:58 a.m. Emma was born on August 29, 2019, in Columbus the daughter of Jeremy W. and Linsey M. O’Neal Sweet. She attended Lil’ Stars Daycare and enjoyed competing in local, state and...
COLUMBUS, IN
Hungry Horse News

Kymber Rhea Johnson

Kymber Rhea Johnson was born on February 17, 2010 in Whitefish, Montana to her parents James and Ashley Johnson. The second of three amazing girls that they would bring into this world. Kymber brought spice to their life with her witty banter, infectious smile, kind heart and all around undeniable presence to the people she loved. On Dec. 6, 2021, Kymber, safely wrapped in her mothers arms and surrounded by her family in the comfort of her home, went to be with the Lord and ended her two-year fight with cancer.
WHITEFISH, MT
Laclede Record

ELIJAH CHRISTOPHER MICHAEL YOUNG

Elijah Christopher Michael Young, 5, of Eldridge, died Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021, in Eldridge. He was born Dec. 9, 2015, in Springfield, Mo. to Steven and Darcie Young. Elijah was preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Julie Richardson. He was a typical little boy. He loved dinosaurs, camping and...
ELDRIDGE, MO
wbiw.com

Robert Eugene Perkins

On December 14, 2021, Robert Perkins passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by his wife and daughters. Robert had fought cancer bravely for most of the past seven years. Robert was the son of Cecil and Rose (Cundiff) Perkins. He was born on January 29, 1947, in Martin County. Robert graduated from Shoals High School in 1965. He was drafted into the Army in 1966. He fought in Vietnam, in direct combat, and escaped death as mere 19-year-old many times. Thankfully for his family, he bravely fought through this part of his young life as well.
MARTIN COUNTY, IN
myaustinminnesota.com

Funeral announcements for 12/9/21

A memorial service will be held for Sandra “Sandy” Lee Bauers, age 74 of Austin at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, December 10th at 1st United Methodist Church in Austin. Visitation will begin at 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service. Interment will be in Hillcrest Cemetery in Albert Lea.
AUSTIN, MN
Liberal First

THERESA WALKER

Theresa “Sissy” Kay Walker, 69, died Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021 at Southwest Medical Center in Liberal. She was born Feb. 19, 1952 to James Leroy Cypret and Geraldine (Davis) Cypret in Stillwater, Okla. She married Billy Walker Feb. 27, 1970. He survives. She graduated from Liberal High School...
LIBERAL, KS
Natchez Democrat

Tyeshia Geneieve Smith Simmons

NATCHEZ — Funeral services for Tyeshia “Tye” Geneieve Smith Simmons, 34, of Natchez, who departed this earthly life on December 7, 2021, at her residence, will be held on Sunday, December 19, 2021, at 1:30 P.M. at New Hope Missionary Baptist Church: The Vision Center. Interment will follow at Zion Watch Baptist Church under the direction of Marshall Funeral Home.
NATCHEZ, MS
gilavalleycentral.net

Cathleen Stough Hayes

Cathleen Stough Hayes, a resident of Pima, passed into eternal rest Thursday, December 2, 2021, at the St. Joseph’s Hospital and Medical Center in Phoenix. Cathy was 66. A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial for Cathy will be celebrated Friday, December 17, 2021, at 12:00 p.m. (noon), at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church by Rev. Nicodemus Shaghel.
PIMA, AZ
peakofohio.com

Erica Lynn Ordean

Erica Lynn Ordean, age 20, of De Graff, passed away unexpectedly, Thursday, December 9, 2021, at Mary Rutan Hospital Emergency Department in Bellefontaine. Erica was born on June 5, 2001, in Florence, South Carolina. She is the daughter of Jessica and William Turley of DeGraff, Eric A. Ordean of St. Marys, Ohio, and Kristi VanOver of North Lewisburg, Ohio. She is also survived by maternal grandparents: Penny and Gary Pond, and Eugene Pusey, all of De Graff, L. Nadine Molinaro and Lyle Turley, both of Pickerington, Ohio; paternal grandparents: Richard and Starlene Ordean of St. Marys; siblings: Christopher Ordean, Elizabeth and Robert Smith, Leah Harrel, Kelsey Traylor, and Hailee Tipton; and nieces and nephews: Theodore Smith, Katie Smith, Austin Smith, Isabella Smith, and Peysley Pence.
DE GRAFF, OH

