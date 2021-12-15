Wayne Joseph Trottier Sr.

Wayne J. Miller Sr., 77, died Nov. 21, 2021, in Madeira Beach, Fla., where he had resided since 2005. He was born on Oct. 8, 1944, in North Charleroi to the late Elenor and Lewis. He is survived by his wife, Margaret Anthony Miller; two sons, Wayne Miller Jr. and Troy (Diane) Miller; one daughter, Denise Lenzi (Al); stepson, Vance (Anne) Wilson; grandchildren, Teayl, Tyler, Joshua (Iris), Hayley, Krisi (Justin), Adam and Avery; great-grandchildren, Rhett and Ryatt; and a niece, Lori. Wayne graduated from Mon Valley Catholic High School and immediately joined the U.S. Navy. Wayne worked with his dad as a Mason for many years and eventually ended up at California University of Pennsylvania. After achieving his associate, bachelor’s and master’s degrees at Cal U, he was hired as their director of athletic development and coordinator of off-campus housing. Wayne was instrumental in forming and chairing a dedicated committee and spearheaded the construction and formation of the North Charleroi Veterans War Memorial. After his retirement to Florida, he worked at the Bay Pines VA Medical Facility in the release of information office for a number of years. He also obtained his Florida realtor’s license. He was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan. He was also a past commander and lifetime member of American Legion Post 22 in Charleroi. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his youngest son, Scott; and his sister, Linda Peters. Arrangements will be handled by Catholic Funeral Care and Wayne will be buried at the Bay Pines VA National Cemetery in St. Petersburg, Fla., with a full military honor guard. Condolences may be left at Catholicfuneralcarellc.com. Donations may be made in Wayne’s name to the California University of Pennsylvania Foundation, P.O. Box 668, California, PA 15419.

CHARLEROI, PA ・ 14 DAYS AGO