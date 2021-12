The UK has reported 90,418 new Covid-19 cases, and 125 deaths, marking a slight decrease from yesterday’s reported figures which saw a record-breaking 93,045 cases and 111 deaths.A leading government adviser has warned a circuit-breaker lockdown may be needed before Christmas to stop the spread of the Omicron variant of coronavirus.Stephen Reicher, professor of social psychology at the University of St Andrews and member of the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage), said it was clear Plan B measures alone would not be enough to stop the spiralling numbers of cases.Prof Reicher, who was speaking to Times Radio in...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 3 HOURS AGO