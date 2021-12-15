ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salem, VA

Salem High graduate makes late-night debut on ‘Tonight Show’ with Jimmy Fallon

Salem Times Register
Salem Times Register
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2y5AEZ_0dNjqHg500
Jimmy Fallon explaining the “Battle of the Instant Songwriters” segment to contestants Marcia Belsky and Brooks Allison. Commercial free use Google photo.

Salem High, Roanoke College graduate makes late-night debut on Jimmy Fallon’s Tonight Show

Appearing as a guest on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon is a massive accomplishment for anyone, regardless of their notoriety or occupation. Seen by millions of people nationwide every week, host Jimmy Fallon took over the NBC aired late-night talk show in 2014.

Eighteen years ago, Brooks Allison was a typical Salem teenager who enjoyed hanging with friends and participating in athletic endeavors. After earning his high school diploma, Brooks continued his education at Roanoke College.

Brooks’ father Scott Allison, now in his 30th year at the helm of the Roanoke College Athletic Department, is one of the longest-tenured and most respected administrators in NCAA Division III. Under Scott’s supervision, Maroon teams have won over 100 Old Dominion Athletic Conference titles and made 131 NCAA Championship appearances.

Growing up, Brooks played multiple sports. As he aged, Scott said, he fell in love with music. At a young age, Scott continued, he was in a band with his buddies, and spent hours at a time creating his own digital music.

After earning an undergraduate degree from Roanoke College, Brooks looked for opportunities in the music and entertainment business. Today, he is a Brooklyn-based actor, improviser, musician and writer.

In addition to making themes for podcasts like Forever Dogs Book of Ye and Dead Meet, Brooks also releases original music under the name Boy Brooks, and is one half of the music duo Black & Blonde, both of which can be found on Spotify and iTunes.

On November 22, Brooks took center stage on the Tonight Show by participating in a segment titled “Battle of Instant Songwriters.” His opponent was Marcia Belsky, a fellow Brooklyn resident. Currently the bass player for the band Slothrust, Brooks was on tour when he got the call to be on the show.

When Fallon asked him on national television, “What is the song title we gave you this evening and what instrument will you be playing?” Brooks responded, “Stuck in the Elevator with Ed Sheeran and I’ll be playing the guitar.”

Fallon then replied, “It’s very possible that it probably did happen, you know? Elevators are kind of an old technology, but I’m sure even Ed Sheeran uses an elevator.”

Wearing some black slacks, a solid white button-up and a Tar Heel blue sweater, the audience chose Brooks over Belsky which earned him $1,000 and a Tonight Show notebook.

Known for its friendly late-night format, some of the greatest musicians of all time have graced Jimmy Fallon’s Tonight Show stage, including Rihanna, The Roots, Kelly Clarkson, Katy Perry, SZA, J. Cole, Drake, Lenny Kravitz and Lady Gaga, just to name a few.

Across social media, Brooks Allison has about 6,650 Instagram followers and 1,230 Twitter followers. He is known as the co-creator of the web series Walking with Jordy and Brooks. The New York Post wrote about Brooks’ Andrew Cuomo parody “Dining” Video, and Stephen Colbert even featured one of Brooks’ videos on his Twitter page.

Those who know Brooks best say they couldn’t be prouder of everything that he has accomplished. Brooks’ dad and stepmom, Bobbie and Scott, currently reside in Salem and his younger sister, Claire, a hair designer and make-up artist in Baltimore, is a 2013 Roanoke College graduate.

“We are 100 percent supportive of both of our kids and encourage them to chase their dreams. Specifically for Brooks, we bought him both his first and second guitars and attend his shows whenever we can,” Scott said. “One of my fondest memories is joining him ‘on stage,’ if you will, to play Stone Temple Pilot’s ‘Plush’ at a fraternity property. His bandmates and I killed it.”

Comments / 1

Related
CBS News

Kim Potter testifies as defense rests its case

The defense rested its case Friday in the trial over the killing of Daunte Wright. Former Minnesota police officer Kim Potter, who shot and killed Wright in April, took the stand in her own defense and through tears, tried to explain the fatal shooting. Jennifer Mayerle reports.
The Hill

Maxwell tells judge she will not testify in sex trafficking trial

Ghislaine Maxwell, a close confidante to deceased financier Jeffrey Epstein, told a judge on Friday that she would not be testifying in her sex trafficking trial. "Your honor, the government has not proven the case beyond a reasonable doubt and so there is no need for me to testify," the British socialite said, according to Reuters.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Entertainment
City
Salem, VA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kelly Clarkson
Person
Scott Allison
Person
Rihanna
Person
Jimmy Fallon
Person
Katy Perry
Person
Lady Gaga
Person
Lenny Kravitz
Person
Stephen Colbert
Person
Ed Sheeran
CBS News

Biden to deliver address on COVID Omicron variant Tuesday

President Biden plans to speak about the Omicron variant on Tuesday, a White House official confirmed to CBS News. Mr. Biden's speech comes as the nation sees a spike in COVID-19 cases. "Building off his Winter Plan, the President will announce new steps the Administration is taking to help communities...
Salem Times Register

Salem Times Register

Salem, VA
179
Followers
189
Post
14K+
Views
ABOUT

The Times-Register encourages letters from our readers on topics of general interest to the community and responses to our articles and columns.

 https://salemtimes-register.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy