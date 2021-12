People who fish for a living want offshore wind turbines as far away as possible, but those who fish for fun want to get as close as they can. That's what Gulf of Mexico commercial and recreational fishing groups told federal energy regulators at a virtual workshop Wednesday. The Bureau of Energy and Ocean Management, or BOEM, is beginning to gather public comment on the likely development of offshore wind energy in the Gulf within a few years. The input will help guide the planning and permitting of wind farm lease areas, and potentially lead to aid for fishers affected by turbines, transmission lines and related infrastructure.

AGRICULTURE ・ 1 DAY AGO