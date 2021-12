We are so fortunate to have so many great first responders across East Texas but this past weekend the amazing people at Hallsville Police Department, Fire Department and Harrison County Sheriff's Officer truly went above and beyond the call of duty. It's stories like this that remind everyone that we need to back the blue and support these amazing people that are doing everything possible to keep our communities safe. This past weekend numerous officers, firefighters, and deputies all worked together to take kids Christmas shopping whose families are going through financial hardship.

HALLSVILLE, TX ・ 5 DAYS AGO