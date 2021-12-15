Health boss says not the time to take high risks over Covid

The omicron variant of coronavirus, which first emerged in southern Africa towards the end of November, has now spread to at least 55 countries around the world, including the UK.A further 249 infections from the latest strain of Covid-19 were detected in Britain on Thursday, taking the total to 819, according to the UK Health Security Agency, its arrival having already forced Boris Johnson’s government to reintroduce social restrictions for the first time since “Freedom Day” on 19 July.The UK’s already high but stable infection rate has meanwhile begun to climb in the run-up to Christmas and it is...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 7 DAYS AGO