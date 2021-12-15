Health boss says not the time to take high risks over Covid

The UK recorded a further 78,610 cases of coronavirus on Wednesday, government figures show, making it the worst day for infections since the pandemic began in March 2020.That is more than 10,000 cases higher than the previous record daily infection rate, which came during the peak last winter when there were 68,053 infections reported on 8 January.The same data released on Wednesday afternoon showed an additional 165 people died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19.Experts said the figures demonstrate how vaccines have been providing strong protection against death, as on 8 January there were 985 deaths reported.Of the new infections,...
Comments / 0