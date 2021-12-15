ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Health boss says not the time to take high risks over Covid

By Long Reads
BBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA health boss says it is "not the time to take high risks" amid a rise in cases of the Omicron variant. Dr Michael Marsh, medical director for the south-west of England, said it was "not the...

www.bbc.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
Cosmopolitan

Omicron variant: What are the symptoms to look out for?

In the last week, talk of the new COVID-19 variant Omicron has been getting louder and louder, since it was first reported to the World Health Organisation (WHO) by scientists in South Africa on 24 November. Since then, cases of the Omicron variant have been confirmed in the UK, the Netherlands, Hong Kong, Germany, Israel and more, leading to WHO listing it as a 'variant of concern'.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Bbc News#Uk#Omicron#Nhs#Bbc News South West
International Business Times

Expert Says Omicron Variant May Be A 'Blessing': 'Get Out Of Pandemic Card'

A leading epidemiologist Thursday said the Omicron variant, first discovered in South Africa last month, could be the key to the end of the COVID-19 pandemic. During an interview with an Australian morning show, Sunrise, Prof. Tony Blakely said the new variant could “displace” the highly infectious Delta variant. He noted that Omicron is more transmissible than Delta but is a less severe strain of COVID-19.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Omicron: How dangerous is the new Covid variant?

The omicron variant of coronavirus, which first emerged in southern Africa towards the end of November, has now spread to at least 55 countries around the world, including the UK.A further 249 infections from the latest strain of Covid-19 were detected in Britain on Thursday, taking the total to 819, according to the UK Health Security Agency, its arrival having already forced Boris Johnson’s government to reintroduce social restrictions for the first time since “Freedom Day” on 19 July.The UK’s already high but stable infection rate has meanwhile begun to climb in the run-up to Christmas and it is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Twitter
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
The Independent

Should fines be issued to those who are not vaccinated against Covid? Tell us in our poll

Boris Johnson’s government has reintroduced some Covid restrictions and extending the country’s vaccine programme in a bid to slow the spread of omicron, the new variant scientists fear could spread more quickly than Delta, the currently dominant strain in the UK. (Please register to access the poll below.)Last week MPs voted through plans to make it mandatory for people to wear face coverings in public spaces such as shops and on public transport. The prime minister has also set a target of offering all adults an additional vaccine dose by the end of January.The measures have been brought...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Covid contact: Double vaccinated will have to take daily lateral flow tests

People who have been double-vaccinated are to be told to take daily lateral flow tests for a week after coming into contact with a coronavirus case.The new measure comes into effect on Tuesday, and applies to all variants of Covid-19, the Department for Health and Social Care (DHSC) said, with those who test positive or develop symptoms forced to self-isolate.It replaces the requirement for all omicron contacts to self-isolate for 10 days, in what the DHSC labelled an attempt to reduce pressures on people’s everyday lives which will help to identify asymptomatic cases and monitor the virus’s spread.Government disease...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Covid: UK records highest daily case total since pandemic began

The UK recorded a further 78,610 cases of coronavirus on Wednesday, government figures show, making it the worst day for infections since the pandemic began in March 2020.That is more than 10,000 cases higher than the previous record daily infection rate, which came during the peak last winter when there were 68,053 infections reported on 8 January.The same data released on Wednesday afternoon showed an additional 165 people died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19.Experts said the figures demonstrate how vaccines have been providing strong protection against death, as on 8 January there were 985 deaths reported.Of the new infections,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
wkzo.com

Bosnians fret over slag heap risks to health as town empties

TUZLA, Bosnia (Reuters) – The population of Bukinje in northern Bosnia has dropped by over 80% in the past decade and local people and health experts blame pollution from the country’s largest coal-fired power plant and two nearby slag deposits for the deaths and departures. Fewer than 1,000 people now...
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Christmas socialising: Three health experts explain how to interpret new advice

Omicron cases are rising fast, with fears that the UK could soon record a million new infections a day. In response, the chief medical officer for England, Chris Whitty, has asked the public to cut down on socializing to slow the spread. But how should people respond to this suggestion—and does the chief medical officer's request go far enough? We asked three health experts for their thoughts on how to interpret his guidance.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

‘Significant increase’ in omicron hospitalisations expected, warns Chris Whitty

Chief medical officer Chris Whitty has warned Boris Johnson to expect a “significant increase” in hospitalisations from the omicron variant of Covid-19 in the UK.The warning came on Tuesday morning at cabinet, where the prime minister told colleagues that the UK can expect a “huge spike” of Covid cases as omicron becomes the dominant variant in the UK.The highly contagious variant, first detected in South Africa, is thought to have become the dominant strain in hotspot London today and will “inevitably” soon overtake delta elsewhere in the country, said Mr Johnson’s official spokesperson.Prof Whitty told cabinet that it was...
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy