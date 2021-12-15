Stellan Gios is On the Case in Marvel’s Star Wars: The High Republic: Trail of Shadows #3 – Exclusive Preview

The long-rumored Star Wars video game has finally been revealed over at The Game Awards 2021. Titled Star Wars Eclipse, the new title is being developed by Quantic Dream, the studio behind other hits such as Heavy Rain and Beyond: Two Souls. Unlike their previous projects however, the upcoming game will be an action-adventure experience set hundreds of years before the Skywalker Saga at a time known as the era of the High Republic, where you can “play as a diverse cast of charismatic characters, each with their own story, abilities, and role to play in the tapestry of events that could alter the carefully balanced peace of the Outer Rim.” Unfortunately, other details remain scarce at the time since the game is still in “early development,” and no platforms for it have been announced yet either.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 9 DAYS AGO