Movies

Stellan Gios is On the Case in Marvel’s Star Wars: The High Republic: Trail of Shadows #3 – Exclusive Preview

StarWars.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe black eyes of Marchion Ro betray little emotion, but Dr. Uttersond should be quaking in his lab coat just the same. In Marvel’s Star Wars: The High Republic: Trail of Shadows #3, Jedi Master Emerick Caphtor and...

www.starwars.com

ClutchPoints

Star Wars: The Old Republic – Legacy Of The Sith Release Date

Star Wars: The Old Republic is one of the holdover titles that still reminds us that Bioware is a good developer. With that in mind, fans of the game are looking forward to the release of Legacy of the Sith, the game’s eighth expansion. Originally due to be out this month, the game has unfortunately been delayed to next year. But don’t worry, though, you won’t have to wait for that long before the game’s expansion comes out. Here is when Star Wars: The Old Republic – Legacy of the Sith release date.
VIDEO GAMES
Den of Geek

Link Tank: What We Know About The High Republic Star Wars Game Eclipse

Our first look at Quantic Dream’s Star Wars game Eclipse showcases some beautiful imagery of the high republic era. “We already knew this was coming, but a reveal at The Game Awards tonight makes it official: Quantic Dream, the controversial developers of games like Detroit: Become Human and Heavy Rain, are working on a brand new game set in the Star Wars universe, on what looks like a brand new world of their creation.”
VIDEO GAMES
StarWars.com

From the Pages of Star Wars Insider: Educating Magistrate Morgan Elsbeth – Exclusive Excerpt

Magistrate Morgan Elsbeth is the role actor, filmmaker, stuntwoman, and martial artist Diana Lee Inosanto was seemingly born to play. In the second season of The Mandalorian, Inosanto introduced the world to the coldhearted leader of Calodan, going toe-to-toe with a former Jedi in search of the secret information she possessed. It was the first time two female Star Wars characters dueled on-screen in live-action, and a thrilling moment for fans of the carefully choreographed dance of stunt fighting. In this exclusive excerpt from Star Wars Insider #207, which arrives December 14, writer Brandon Wainerdi speaks with Inosanto, the niece and goddaughter of the legendary Bruce Lee, about her formative years and her recent experience joining the cast of the Disney+ series.
TV SERIES
David Lopez
egmnow.com

Star Wars: The Old Republic’s Legacy of the Sith expansion delayed to 2022

The release date of Star Wars: The Old Republic‘s Legacy of the Sith expansion has been pushed back two months, BioWare has announced. In a message posted on the game’s official website, project director Keith Kanneg announced that the expansion is now scheduled to launch on February 15th, 2022. This extra development time will be used for additional testing on the areas that have changed throughout the game.
VIDEO GAMES
FanSided

5 High Republic characters we’d like to see in Star Wars: Eclipse

Last week’s surprise Star Wars: Eclipse announcement has gamers and Star Wars book fans alike intrigued for what’s to come. The game will take place during The High Republic era, which previously only existed in the books and comics medium. Does this mean characters from Star Wars publishing will cross over into the new game?
VIDEO GAMES
flickeringmyth.com

Quantic Dream to bring The High Republic to life with Star Wars: Eclipse

During yesterday’s The Game Awards, award-winning studio Quantic Dream (Heavy Rain, Detroit: Become Human) have teamed with Lucasfilm Games to bring The High Republic era of the Star Wars galaxy to life with Star Wars: Eclipse, a new video game which promises to mix action gameplay with an intricate branching narrative set during the golden age of the Jedi.
VIDEO GAMES
heroichollywood.com

‘Star Wars Eclipse’ Trailer Reveals New High Republic Era Setting

An official trailer for the video game Star Wars Eclipse officially dropped, teasing the High Republic Era setting. One of the many exciting new trailers to come from The Game Awards 2021 was for an upcoming video game from Quantic Dream and Lucasfilm Games. Star Wars Eclipse is officially in development from the two studios, and will explore a previously unseen era in the iconic franchise at least on the video game front: the High Republic era.
VIDEO GAMES
hypebeast.com

'Star Wars Eclipse' Takes Players Back to the Era of the High Republic

The long-rumored Star Wars video game has finally been revealed over at The Game Awards 2021. Titled Star Wars Eclipse, the new title is being developed by Quantic Dream, the studio behind other hits such as Heavy Rain and Beyond: Two Souls. Unlike their previous projects however, the upcoming game will be an action-adventure experience set hundreds of years before the Skywalker Saga at a time known as the era of the High Republic, where you can “play as a diverse cast of charismatic characters, each with their own story, abilities, and role to play in the tapestry of events that could alter the carefully balanced peace of the Outer Rim.” Unfortunately, other details remain scarce at the time since the game is still in “early development,” and no platforms for it have been announced yet either.
VIDEO GAMES
flickeringmyth.com

Comic Book Preview – Star Wars: The High Republic #12

Marvel has shared the official preview of Star Wars: The High Republic #12 ahead of its release next week; check it out here…. THE HUNT FOR LOURNA DEE CONTINUES! The NIHIL have unleashed a nameless terror against the Jedi. MARSHAL AVAR KRISS is more determined than ever to bring LOURNA DEE to justice, but does STELLAN GIOS and the JEDI COUNCIL agree? As KEEVE TRENNIS struggles with what she experienced on the Nihil base, the Jedi prepare for war. PLUS – The truth about SSKEER is finally revealed – but what does it mean for his future?
COMICS
IGN

How Star Wars: Eclipse Links The High Republic to Prequel Trilogy & Jedi: Fallen Order

Star Wars: Eclipse is the newest Star Wars games, and is the first announced to be set in the High Republic era of the Star Wars lore. With the first reveal trailer of Eclipse, Quantic Dream's first Star Wars game, we dive into how Star Wars: Eclipse links The High Republic to both the prequel trilogy and Jedi: Fallen Order. We offer a Star Wars: Eclipse break down of the locations in the first trailer we see, and what known planets they may be in Star Wars lore, and we also dig into the Eclipse trailer for potential clues on connections to Respawn's Star Wars game, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. Alongside all that, we continue our Star Wars: Eclipse trailer reaction by looking into some of the characters we get a glimpse of in from this upcoming adventu.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepressure.com

Star Wars: Shadows of the Empire - 32-bit Installer - Game mod - Download

32-bit Installer is a tool for Star Wars: Shadows of the Empire, created by ToastyTech. This game comes with a 16-bit InstallShield installer, which won't work on modern systems. This tool fixes by providing alternative installer. This is needed only for CD versions of the game. The digital rerelases don’t...
VIDEO GAMES
theplaylist.net

Stellan Skarsgård Talks ‘Last Words,’ ‘Dune: Part 2’ & Joining The ‘Star Wars’ Franchise [The Discourse Podcast]

Stellan Skarsgård is an actor that has popped up in nearly every recent major franchise. Whether it’s the beloved Eric Selvig of the Marvel Cinematic Universe or the dreadful and ominous Baron Harkonnen in “Dune,” you’ve likely seen his face on your screen rather recently. In this episode of The Discourse, Stellan Skarsgård sits down to talk about his latest film “Last Words,” which features Stellan as a reluctant leader of the last human community at the end of the world.
MOVIES
lrmonline.com

Stellan Skarsgard Praises The Writing On Andor Star Wars Show

Actor Stellan Skarsgard praises the writing on Andor. The upcoming new Star Wars show is still firmly under wraps in terms of the plot. Fans, myself a like assume a spy genre plot given Cassian Andor’s role in the Rogue One movie. However I’d also guess audiences will get to see life under the Empire, and why Cassian makes the decision to join the Rebels in the first place. Andor will star Diego Luna once more as Cassian, but alongside him is Skarsgard who fans will likely most easily associate with his Erik Selvig character from the Avengers movies.
MOVIES
starwarsnewsnet.com

A Jedi Questions Their Path in First ‘Star Wars: The High Republic – Midnight Horizon’ Excerpt

Previews for upcoming High Republic stories in the conclusion of phase 1 have been pouring out as of late. Claudia Gray’s The Fallen Star got its first excerpt recently along with the full first chapter of Justina Ireland’s Mission to Disaster. StarWars.com also revealed a chilling look at the next issue of the Trail of Shadows comic series, marking the last piece of High Republic storytelling before wave 3 kicks off. Now, StarWars.com gives us a first excerpt of Daniel José Older’s young adult novel Midnight Horizon.
VIDEO GAMES
StarWars.com

Foodtastic Journeys to the Galaxy Far, Far Away

How do you build a Star Wars ship? With graham crackers, of course. StarWars.com is excited to reveal that Foodtastic, a new Disney+ food-competition series, will devote an entire episode to the Star Wars galaxy. Hosted by Emmy Award-winner Keke Palmer, with food-art experts Amirah Kassem and Benny Rivera serving as judges, Foodtastic brings together teams of highly-skilled artists to create sculptures and scenes entirely out of food. In the Star Wars episode, teams must channel their inner Star Wars designer for a variety of challenges that tell a story; in StarWars.com’s exclusive clip, the Pink Pandas add texture and weathering to an original starship they’re building for the Rebellion. Check it out below!
TV & VIDEOS
Joel Eisenberg

The History of Disney’s “Star Wars”

Disney “Star Wars” logosThe Walt Disney Company. Season One of “The Mandalorian” on Disney+ did something no other “Star Wars” production has done since 1977: It was nominated in the top category of the top awards program of its industry. Same with Season Two.

