Sheriff: 40 lbs of marijuana seized from Hartsville home

HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office seized more than 40 pounds of marijuana from a Hartsville home on Wednesday, according to the department.

Booking photo of Tacoa Robinson courtesy of W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center

The search warrant, conducted at a home off Hanna Pond Road, also found an ounce of cocaine, “a small quantity” of crack cocaine and pills. Three firearms were also seized, according to Maj. David Young with the sheriff’s office.

Tacoa Robinson was arrested, according to Major David Young. He is facing 13 various drug or weapons possession charges.

Count on News13 for updates.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.