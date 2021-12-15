Ben Roethlisberger trying to stay present as uncertain future looms

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger. Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports

We could very well be watching Ben Roethlisberger's final few games in the NFL.

He knows it. His teammates know it. Heck, people who don't follow the Steelers probably know it, too.

But, not surprisingly, the 39-year-old QB is trying his best to focus on the task at hand and not look too far into the future.

"I'm living right here, right now," Roethlisberger said Wednesday, via ESPN. "We've got to make a run. We've got to play good football. We've got to play great football. That starts right here with me. I can't get caught looking at the end because I need to focus on right here, this week."

Of course the veteran signal-caller wants to remain fixated on the here and now. The Steelers (6-6-1) are on the playoff bubble after an injury-laden season and with just four games left to extend their 2021-22 campaign.

Roethlisberger still believes, however, that his team has enough heart to make a push.

"The crazy thing about this game and this sport is you can look at guys and you can feel that guys have all the heart in the world and the passion and they want it and they're going to give you everything they have," he said.

"Sometimes the other team is better or they make a play and you don't. Just because you're losing a football game or the season isn't going the way you want it to, doesn't mean these guys don't have heart and don't love it and aren't passionate for it. It doesn't mean that. I just want to see that guys are never going to quit."

Pittsburgh has a tough matchup against the Tennessee Titans (9-4) coming up this weekend. If the Steelers are going to get into the win column, they will need Roethlisberger to stay true to his word and have tunnel vision -- for the remainder of the season, no less.