ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Ben Roethlisberger trying to stay present as uncertain future looms

By Chelena Goldman
Yardbarker
Yardbarker
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dFN1i_0dNjomUO00
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger. Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports

We could very well be watching Ben Roethlisberger's final few games in the NFL.

He knows it. His teammates know it. Heck, people who don't follow the Steelers probably know it, too.

But, not surprisingly, the 39-year-old QB is trying his best to focus on the task at hand and not look too far into the future.

"I'm living right here, right now," Roethlisberger said Wednesday, via ESPN. "We've got to make a run. We've got to play good football. We've got to play great football. That starts right here with me. I can't get caught looking at the end because I need to focus on right here, this week."

Of course the veteran signal-caller wants to remain fixated on the here and now. The Steelers (6-6-1) are on the playoff bubble after an injury-laden season and with just four games left to extend their 2021-22 campaign.

Roethlisberger still believes, however, that his team has enough heart to make a push.

"The crazy thing about this game and this sport is you can look at guys and you can feel that guys have all the heart in the world and the passion and they want it and they're going to give you everything they have," he said.

"Sometimes the other team is better or they make a play and you don't. Just because you're losing a football game or the season isn't going the way you want it to, doesn't mean these guys don't have heart and don't love it and aren't passionate for it. It doesn't mean that. I just want to see that guys are never going to quit."

Pittsburgh has a tough matchup against the Tennessee Titans (9-4) coming up this weekend. If the Steelers are going to get into the win column, they will need Roethlisberger to stay true to his word and have tunnel vision -- for the remainder of the season, no less.

Read this on the web

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

'Mean' Joe Greene Says Steelers Should Keep Ben Roethlisberger in 2022

Not everyone agrees Ben Roethlisberger should move on from the Pittsburgh Steelers after this season, including the franchise's greatest player - who believes the team needs to build around their Hall of Fame quarterback. 'Mean' Joe Greene spoke with Zach Gelb of CBS Sports Radio, giving his endorsement for Roethlisberger...
NFL
Yardbarker

3 Landing Spots For Jameis Winston In 2022

Quarterback Jameis Winston is due to become an unrestricted free agent this offseason. Winston, 27, underwent surgery in November on his left knee to repair a torn ACL and managed MCL. Prior to Winston’s injury, he led the New Orleans Saints to a 5-2 record, throwing for 14 touchdowns and...
NFL
Yardbarker

Steelers Swap Out Practice Squad Players

The Pittsburgh Steelers have signed defensive end John Simon to the practice squad and have released kicker Sam Sloman. Simon was the Baltimore Ravens fourth round pick in 2013, who played three seasons with the team. He's also spent time with the Houston Texans (2014-16), Indianapolis Colts (2017-19), New England Patriots (2018-20) and Tennessee Titans (2021).
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Roethlisberger
FanSided

Steelers: Dark-horse Ben Roethlisberger replacement will skip his bowl game

A potential Ben Roethlisberger replacement will skip his bowl game. Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger has been the subject of retirement rumors throughout this season. According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, Roethlisberger privately informed some people within the Steelers’ organization that he expects this season to be his final playing quarterback for the franchise:
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Titans#Steelers#American Football#Espn
pittsburghmagazine.com

The Steelers Might Not Need a Christmas Miracle to Make The Playoffs

As bad as things got for the Steelers in the first half against the Vikings, as bad as they’ve been at times on the way to 6-6-1, it could be worse. Watching everybody else in action after a Thursday night stinker in Minneapolis confirmed as much for Mike Tomlin.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

John Clayton Predicts What Ben Roethlisberger Will Do In 2022

Longtime NFL writer John Clayton isn’t buying the idea of Ben Roethlisberger playing beyond this season. On a Wednesday appearance with Pittsburgh’s 93.7 “The Fan,” Clayton said he thinks Big Ben is done. “His body’s had it,” Clayton told the station. “He’s done at the end...
NFL
FanSided

Steelers have fallen victim to latest NFL COVID outbreak

The Pittsburgh Steelers have added defensive tackle Montravius Adams to the COVID list as the NFL reports a wave of new positives. The NFL has seen a surge of players being placed on the COVID list this week. The Steelers have now added to the total. On Wednesday, Pittsburgh put...
NFL
Yardbarker

Yardbarker

26K+
Followers
31K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports news and rumors.

 https://www.yardbarker.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy